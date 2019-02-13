Samsung announced its Galaxy S10 release date, and reservations are open now

With a week to go until Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event, during which the Galaxy S10 line of smartphones will finally be officially unveiled, the phone maker has surprisingly spoiled one of the most anticipated announcements: A release date. On Wednesday, Samsung opened up reservations for the “next Galaxy device” on its site, noting that anyone who makes a reservation will have their new phone delivered by March 8th.

Samsung doesn’t actually mention the Galaxy S10 (or S10+ or S10e) by name anywhere on the page, but this isn’t a very difficult mystery to solve. The S10 will be announced on Wednesday, February 20th, preorders will kick off either the same day or on Friday, February 22nd, and deliveries will begin on Friday, March 8th.

The March 8th release date had been floated in several leaks and reports, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. That said, we now have fairly definitive confirmation of when Samsung fans will be able to get their hands on the S10. But that’s not all. Samsung is also sweetening the pot by offering massive savings for any customers who trade in an eligible device alongside your reservation. The discount tops out at $550 for recent flagships such as the iPhone XS, Galaxy S9, and Pixel 3, but then drops significantly for older phones.

In addition to the trade-in discount, Samsung will also give customers who reserve the Galaxy S10 a $50 instant credit on accessories, so you can pick up a cheap (or even free) case for your new phone.

Finally, it’s worth noting that if you do make a reservation, you need to complete the purchase within 72 hours of the device going on sale. Otherwise you’ll lose your reservation and miss out on the savings. We don’t know exactly how much the S10 will cost (though we have an idea), but this might be a deal worth considering.