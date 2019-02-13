Yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a solid one, and if you missed it you’re actually not too late — some of the apps in that post are still free downloads right now. Of course we still dug through hundreds of apps to put a new roundup together for you on Wednesday, and you’ll find all of today’s apps listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Modern Magic 8 Ball

Normally $0.99.

Modern Magic 8 Ball is a modern take of the original Magic 8 Ball. It was built to run fast, be fun, bring people together, and be easy to use. Features: Multi-Language Support

Now everyone can ask the Magic 8 Ball a question. Speak to Magic 8 Ball

Ask questions using your voice, now it’s a truly modern Magic 8 Ball. Fast and Lightweight

So you can have more apps on your device. Built with iOS Design Guidelines in Mind

So it feels like home. Shake to Tell Future

Just shake your device to use the Magic 8 Ball. Achievements

You’ll always have something to accomplish. Themes

Personalize the look of your Magic 8 Ball to be just the way you like it. Type to Magic 8 Ball

Ask questions using your keyboard, some questions give you an awesome response! Enhanced Accessibility

Larger Text support, Smart Invert support, VoiceOver support, & more. Custom Responses

Decide your own fate! Languages Magic 8 Ball Can Respond In:

English, Spanish, Russian, Tagalog, German, French, Turkish, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and Chinese. Our rendition of the Magic 8 Ball is unofficial and not affiliated with Mattel.

Made with love in Tennessee.

Download Modern Magic 8 Ball

Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass

Normally $2.99.

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone and iPad. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colours, and provides a distraction-free experience. It includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees. —– Features: # Highest Accuracy GPS Altitude

# True/Magnetic North Compass

# Beautiful iOS9 Design

# Pastel & Natural Color Palettes

# Facebook, Instagram & Twitter Sharing

# Altitude in Meters or Feet

# Coordinates in DMS or Decimal

# Background Customisation —– Reviews: “The UI captures the flat style of iOS perfectly. Simple and intuitive.” Ko Olina Family “We trek a lot and this altimeter app is our new favorite. Awesome app when we do our adventure treks. Kudos to the developer.” Nadialutan “Used it in the North Georgia mountains and it was spot on with the elevation markers.” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “Pleasure to use and look at!” Coopsdogger “Just wanted something to track my current coordinates and it does just that. Very nice!” B3 Burner “A friend of mine I go camping with has COPD and altitude affects him. It’s nice to know where the high elevations are so we can avoid them or minimize our time there.” Millennial2012 “Smart, simple and easy!” Yazeed Momani

Download Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass

Magnifying glass HD

Normally $1.99.

Best Magnifying Glass money can buy!. Comes with view finder to locate the object precisely. Image stabilised and HD quality.

Download Magnifying glass HD

Comomola Far West Train

Normally $2.99.

Travel with Lou and his Steam Train to go on an amazing adventure through the Far West. PLAY

– Load and unload passengers and all kinds of freight at the different train stations.

– A fun memory game: remember which objects to pick up each time you play! DISCOVER

– A wide range of landscapes and locations, from the heat of Arizona to the mountains of Nebraska.

– Enjoy the interactive animations: cactus plants that play music, acrobatic Indians and many more surprises.

– Meet friendly characters like Elvis the Kid, Amy the Comanche and the unbelievable Blubby the Snot. EXPLORE

– Get beyond obstacles: an Indian totem pole, jumping sheep, giant rocks and more…

– Explore a mysterious gold mine.

– Operate a gigantic crane.

– Cross stunning suspension bridges. EASY AND SAFE

– Intuitive: you can play using just one finger, with no purchases or advertising. Perfect for kids from 2-5 years old! – Helps develop visual recognition and exercise your memory. Ideal for playing with the family! – This game provides you with hours of entertainment because of the many missions to complete and endless settings. Come with us and enjoy a trip in the true Far West style!

ABOUT COMOMOLA Comomola is a Barcelona-based team that creates apps for kids. Fun playground that stimulate child’s imagination.

Download Comomola Far West Train

Reminders Widget

Normally $1.99.

Add reminders to iOS built-in reminders app from Notification Center without unlocking the device. Paste text from clipboard and convert it into reminders. The app offers the following features:

– Convert clipboard text into reminders based on a selectable separator

– Add reminders from Widget without unlocking device

– View due or over due reminders from all groups in one place

– View all lists reminders in one place

– View each reminders group list by itself

– Switch between reminders groups

– Scroll to view all reminders in each group

– Sort reminders by name or due date

– Complete reminders

– Tap on reminder to open Reminders app More features will be added based on customer’s feedback. Please try our “Week Cal Widget for iOS calendar” app that implements a week view of iOS calendar events in notification center.

Download Reminders Widget

The Hunt for the Lost Treasure

Normally $2.99.

Continue the adventure of the The Lost Ship in this longer quest as you hunt for the pirate’s lost treasure in this beautifully designed classic point and click adventure puzzle game. Explore a pirate’s cove, ancient temple, and structures of past tree dwelling inhabitants. Discover hidden passageways, clues and puzzles along the way! Uncle Henry has been hunting lost treasures for as long as you can remember. His legendary stories of adventure excited your imagination as you were a child growing up. Now with your newly acquired archeology skills, he has been reaching out from time to time for your help in tracking down some of these difficult to find treasures. In his latest quest, he has used the map you discovered in the lost ship and tracked down the location of the pirate’s cove. You must explore the island, find clues, and solve puzzles left behind by the pirates to discover the location of the lost treasure! This captivating adventure game has:

– Custom designed beautiful HD graphics!

– Custom composed soundtrack and sound effects!

– A dynamic map to show the screens you have visited and current location

– A camera that takes photos of clues and symbols as you discover them

– Dozens of puzzles, clues, and items

– Auto saves your progress

– Available for phones and tablets! Fast-travel and Hints available as In-App Purchases:

– Instantly move around the map reducing travel time with Fast-travel

– Get helpful text hints that nudge you in the right direction and complete walkthrough videos for each hint and puzzle

Download The Hunt for the Lost Treasure

Plant Light Meter

Normally $0.99.

Lack of light is the second most common cause of death of indoor plants after excessive watering.

Better light conditions will allow you to keep your plants healthy.

Measure the light levels for the price of a coffee! How to use:

Select a location where you would like to place your plant.

Launch the application.

Point the camera upwards, in the direction of the source of natural light.

The maximum value that you get is the level of light available at this location. How to interpret the measurement:

– Very low: Difficult for plants to survive.

– Low: For plants which can tolerate low levels of light such as aglaonema, parlor palm, philodendron.

– Medium: For the majority of indoor plants such as dracaena, pothos, spider plant.

– High: For plants which love light such as zebra plant, areca palm, croton. Features:

– Detection of natural light

– Artificial lights are not supported

– 4 levels of intensity: very low to high

– Uses the rear camera only

– Intensity up to 16000 lux or 1500 fc

Download Plant Light Meter