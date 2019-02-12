Tesla’s Model 3 is the ‘most satisfying’ car to own, edging out BMW and Porsche

The passion that Tesla owners tend to have for their cars is perhaps unrivaled across the auto industry. So even though some Tesla vehicles have had their fair share of issues — with fit and finish problems on the Model X being an obvious example — Tesla owners, by and large, are much happier with their cars than anyone else.

Driving this point home, a new report from Consumer Reports (via CNBC) reveals that Tesla’s Model 3 is currently the “most satisfying car” among all car owners. That data is the result of a survey in which Consumer Reports asked car owners if they would re-buy their existing car if they could go back in time. The survey also called on respondents to answer questions regarding the driving experience, audio quality, perceived value, comfort, and more.

When the dust settled, Tesla’s Model 3 emerged victorious. Specifically, 92% of current Model 3 owners said they have no regrets about their purchase. In claiming the top spot, Tesla’s Model 3 emerged victorious amidst a competitive field of entrenched luxury automakers from the likes of BMW, Audi, and Porsche. Interestingly enough, Tesla’s Model S managed to snag the fifth spot overall.

The Model 3 just edged out the likes of the Porsche 911 luxury sports car, Hyundai’s Genesis G90 and the Chevrolet Corvette, which rounded out the top four vehicles in the Consumer Reports ranking of most satisfying car models.

Of course, it’s no secret that Tesla has had something of a contentious relationship with Consumer Reports in the past based on previous reviews. Last May, for example, Consumer Reports failed to give the Model 3 a ‘buy’ recommendation. That said, what customers think about a vehicle is clearly a much more important metric, and in that regard, the Model 3 is clearly a success story.

Lastly, if you want to know which cars to avoid altogether, Consumer Reports also has a list of the least satisfying cars on the market, a list which includes the Nissan Sentra, the Lexus 1S, and the Acura 1LX.