Samsung confirms three key Galaxy S10 features in new teaser videos

Countless weeks of rumors, reports, and leaks all culminated in a massive info dump on Tuesday that seems to have uncovered every last detail about the upcoming Galaxy S10 line. Of course, the leak hasn’t been verified, and we will not be able to confirm it until the Unpacked event next week.

Either way, at this point, there’s not much left for Samsung to unveil, but the marketing teams have to press forward regardless, which is why Samsung Vietnam shared three new videos on its YouTube channel last night confirming a few features that we expected to be present on the Galaxy S10.

First up is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which (other than the Infinity-O display) might be the crown jewel of the new features coming to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Samsung has always struggled with placement when it comes to fingerprint sensors, but now that it’s built into the display, everyone should be happy:

The second video, according to Google Translate, highlights the S10’s “4K camera with professional vibration,” which might be referring to optical image stabilization. In the video, Samsung seems to poke fun at other phone’s notches that cut into the display (while deceitfully not showing the camera hole on its own screen):

Finally, Samsung Vietnam seemingly confirms that the Galaxy S10 will be equipped with reverse wireless charging, which allows the phone to wirelessly charge other devices. Based on recent leaks, it seems likely that the S10 will be able to charge the new Galaxy Buds wireless headphones, which should be revealed next week:

Samsung will take the stage in San Francisco on February 20th to officially reveal the Galaxy S10, but with teasers like this and all the leaks that we’ve shared in recent weeks, we’ll do our best to act surprised.