At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, we all knew that things weren’t done and Marvel wouldn’t just let everyone die like that. But when the Avengers: Endgame credits finish rolling, we’ll really have to deal with whatever events take place. There’s no Avengers 5 film coming out next year to “fix” whatever happens in this one. And we do know better than to expect a perfectly happy end from Endgame. Undoing the snap won’t be easy — if it’s even possible at all — and some of our favorite superheroes might die. So you’d better get ready to deal with the grief that will follow Avengers 4, and we have just the thing to prepare you: A fan-made ending for Endgame that will give you goosebumps and fill you with sorrow.



A Twitter user who goes by the name of @avengethor created a 15-second clip for Endgame’s ending. I’m talking about the actual end of the film, which is right after the post-credits scenes roll. Here it is:

IMAGINE IF AVENGERS: ENDGAME ENDS LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/3QZCgl0pIy — andrei (@avengethor) February 5, 2019

That’s incredibly dark, and I don’t just mean the background. The choreography between the iconic Avengers soundtrack and the text that appears on the screen is heartbreaking, and the overall effect is even better. On the one hand, those tunes always give me goosebumps, even if I’ve already seen the film. On the other hand, the messages on the screen sink in quite quickly.

This would be a brilliant yet cruel way for Marvel to tell fans that some of their favorite characters are gone from good from the MCU. And it’s something Marvel will probably never do, because they could always choose to bring back any of the fallen heroes. Nobody really dies in comics, do they?

Again, this is a fan-made concept, but it falls in line with Marvel’s way of teasing the return of the main characters of the movie. But Marvel also did a great thing with Ant-Man and the Wasp last year. Rather than telling us that Ant-Man and the Wasp will return — remember, we just found out that the snap trapped Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm and killed the Wasp — Marvel turned it into a question: “Ant-Man and The Wasp will return?” That was a perfect teaser considering what had happened in the MCU. Check it out again:

With all that in mind, we still have no idea which superheroes will die in Endgame, but Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are among the top suspects because the actors who played them have reached the end of their contracts with Marvel. Evans, in fact, unintentionally teased that Captain America will die when he announced that he finished shooting for Endgame and the entire MCU. He later explained that his farewell wasn’t a spoiler for the movie.