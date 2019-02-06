New photos from ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 have just been released

We already can barely contain our anticipation for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that’s only a little more than two months away. And while we don’t have a full trailer yet — something that’s causing no small amount of grief among Game of Thrones fans on social media — HBO has now at least given us a new set of official images from the upcoming season to enjoy.

Entertainment Weekly back in November had already whetted our appetite with the first images from the new season, which presumably will tie up several key Westeros storylines. They include everything from who will sit on the Iron Throne to what will happen between Jon and Daenerys — and there’s also that little matter of the epic battle we’ve been hearing about, now that the Army of the Dead has breached The Wall.

The new official images released by HBO showcase Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, plus Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys, Cersei and Jaime Lannister (played by Lena Headley and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, respectively) as well as Tyrion Lannister, portrayed by Peter Dinklage. We also get a look at a few other characters ahead of what will be the final season of the epic fantasy series that premieres on April 14. You can head here to check out more images.

Image Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Image Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Image Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

“At the very least, battle looks certain for Winterfell,” The Hollywood Reporter notes in a piece today about the new images. “With the exception of the first look at Cersei, the photos released by HBO all look like they are set in the ancestral home of House Stark, featuring many of the people we have come to expect in such a setting: Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), to name a few. Some of the unlikelier faces in attendance: Tyrion, last seen at Winterfell in the first season of the series, as well as Daenerys, making her arrival after spending much of season seven in the south of Westeros; the first and only time she visited the North, Dany bypassed Winterfell altogether, opting instead to wage war against White Walkers north of the Wall.”