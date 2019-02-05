Here’s what iOS 13’s rumored Dark Mode might look like on the iPhone 11

We’ve now seen several different iPhone 11 renders hit the web in the past few months, and they show the next-gen iPhone designs that Apple is supposedly working on. At the same time, a report detailed Apple’s plans for the next couple of years, and they mentioned some details about the upcoming iOS 13 update in the process. If that rumor pans out, iOS 13 will finally be the software release that introduces a new Dark Mode feature. With all those rumors in mind, let’s check out the following renders that show us what that Dark Mode could look like on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone in these images is based on a recent leak that said Apple might have finalized the design of this year’s iPhone. Apple is expected to launch three new devices this year, all featuring the same notch design as their 2018 equivalents. The notch will supposedly be a bit smaller than before, but the only major change might concern the rear camera. The camera module could have up to three lenses on the iPhone 11 Max, and it will supposedly be placed horizontally in a central position near to the top of the phone.

Image Source: PhoneArena

Using that iPhone 11 design leak, Phone Arena came up with renders that envision what a Dark Mode might look like in iOS 13. Apple already created a Dark Mode for macOS last year, and it’s called Night Shift. Apple could use the same marketing term for iOS if it does add a Dark Mode feature to its new iOS 13 software.

Also, Google recently revealed the conclusions from a study about smartphone screen colors and battery life, saying that dark modes on handsets with OLED screens improve battery life significantly. Google is also rumored to introduce a Dark Mode in Android Q this year.

These images show what Dark Mode could look like on the iPhone 11 when it comes to the Control Panel, multitasking, or just the wallpaper.

Of course, nothing is official right now, and Apple won’t talk about iOS 13 at all until June, when it hosts the WWDC 2019 conference in California. But, as is the case with macOS, any Dark Mode in iOS wouldn’t be very useful until app developers also support it.