Brand new Galaxy S10+ benchmark leak shows scores getting closer to iPhone XS

The processors that will power the Galaxy S10 series this year, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the Samsung Exynos 9820, still can’t beat last year’s iPhones, leaked benchmarks showed recently. We even saw more disturbing test results for one of the alleged Galaxy S10 versions. But a brand new leak now offers scores that are getting even closer to what the A12 Bionic can offer. That’s Apple’s newest mobile chip, which powers all the 2018 iPhones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

A test result for the Galaxy S10+ phone (SM-G975F model), dated February 4th, reveals the handset features an Exynos 9820 processor and 6GB of RAM. In other words, this must be the cheapest Galaxy S10+ version that Samsung is making. The phone obtained 4472 and 10387 in single-core and multi-core tests, surpassing last month’s results.

Image Source: Geekbench

The A12 Bionic, meanwhile, hovers at around 4700 and 11000 in the same tests, which are still well over what the Exynos 9820 can deliver. However, it’s interesting to see the Samsung chip outperform the Snapdragon 855 in these pre-release tests. That’s because the Exynos 9820 is an 8nm processor, while Qualcomm and Apple’s newest flagship chips are built in 7nm tech. The 9820 should be marginally slower than the Snapdragon 855 in these tests.

On the other hand, benchmarks do not tell the full story, especially when it comes to Android devices. Let’s not forget that the OnePlus 6 and 6T obliterated in real-life speed tests many of their Android rivals that run on the same hardware. In benchmark tests, all these phones score similarly.

The Galaxy S10 phones are supposed to run Android 9 with Samsung’s brand new One UI user interface on top, so, hopefully, Samsung has optimized the software to deliver a fast experience. We’ll have to wait for the phones to hit stores before we see any speed tests for the Galaxy S10. That’s supposed to happen on March 8th, according to reports.