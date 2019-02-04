Marvel dropped its second Avengers: Endgame trailer during Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, and the 30-second clip features all new footage from the film. And because it’s so short, the clip is jam-packed with new information that you might not have caught the first time around. It’s also the kind of video that you need to see again on YouTube to really enjoy, rather than during a commercial break during the Super Bowl. That’s because you have to keep pausing and rewinding the video as you look for telling details about the next Avengers adventure. In what follows, we’ve deconstructed the TV spot, showing you all the scenes that matter, and we may have uncovered a spoiler or two in the process.

Before the commercial begins, Marvel does something interesting with this Avengers: Endgame clip. We get to see all the heroes who were turned to ashes when Thanos snapped his fingers. The sequence is so fast that I had trouble capturing good quality screenshots. It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of thing. But all the popular characters who died at the snap are there. You’ll notice that Loki and Heimdall aren’t included in these scenes, which were all taken from previous MCU films. The only exceptions are Vision, whom Thanos killed when he took the Mind Stone, and Gamora, since Thanos sacrificed her for the Soul Stone.

The Wasp is the first to open the sequence and she was one of the last to die on screen. Though technically, all these deaths took place at the same time.

Image Source: Marvel

Here’s Nick Fury:

Image Source: Marvel

We then have Spider-Man holding Captain America’s shield.

Image Source: Marvel

Doctor Strange also died from the snap. It was the only way.

Image Source: Marvel

Falcon was killed in Wakanda.

Image Source: Marvel

As was Wanda.

Image Source: Marvel

The Guardians were next to die. Rocket is still alive, and Gamora was killed well before the snap.

Image Source: Marvel

Black Panther also died after the battle in Wakanda.

Image Source: Marvel

Bucky, seen here with Captain America’s shield, was also killed.

Image Source: Marvel

Finally, we’ve got Vision.

Image Source: Marvel

All these images are shown in less than two seconds before the actual Endgame trailer starts. What follows is a fast-paced video featuring scenes from different parts of the universe, with a huge focus on what happens on Earth in the aftermath of the Wakanda battle.

New York is a gloomy place right now, just like almost any place on Earth.

Image Source: Marvel

Liberty Island became some sort of shelter for refugees.

Image Source: Marvel

People died everywhere, and this shot showing an empty stadium and parking lot with plenty of cars in it suggests how devastating the snap must have been for those who lived to witness it.

Image Source: Marvel

This next scene will instantly remind you of The Leftovers, a popular HBO show about people trying to cope with the inexplicable disappearance of 2% of the world’s population.

Image Source: Marvel

Steve Rogers is attending a meeting of one of these grief groups himself, after losing so many friends. These scenes also suggest that Endgame starts some time after the decimation.

Image Source: Marvel

This is easily one of the best scenes of the clip, a huge throwback to the original Iron Man. They may not have enough resources, but Tony Stark and Nebula are building something out of whatever scraps they’ve got. The scene further proves that the two have teamed up after the Titan fight, and are now working together.

Image Source: Marvel

On Earth, meanwhile, someone is heading to the Avengers headquarters. We’ve got Natasha, Steve, Bruce, and Rhodey looking at the sky. They may be witnessing the arrival of Tony Stark or Captain Marvel. Or they may be looking at Rocket and Thor leaving.

Image Source: Marvel

Rocket is indeed headed somewhere, and he’s wearing a familiar outfit. It’s unclear what his quest is, but it sure looks like he’s armed for action.

Image Source: Marvel

Black Widow, meanwhile, is practicing her shooting skills, as the fight is far from over.

Image Source: Marvel

Rhodey and Scott Lang are geared up and ready for action at the Avengers HQ, but we have no idea where War Machine and Ant-Man are headed.

Image Source: Marvel

Thor went somewhere sunny. He’s either on Thanos’s new planet or maybe in Wakanda. What’s certain is that he’s dressed to kill, so to speak, complete with his brand new hammer.

Image Source: Marvel

Hawkeye is back, for real this time, and he’s looking at something really red. It’s Hawkeye for real, this time around, not in his new Ronin costume. The scene also seems to suggest he’s involved in some kind of battle.

Image Source: YouTube

The next scene is also one of the highlights of the clip, showing someone equipping Captain America’s shield. It’s likely Steve Rogers getting his hands of that shield, considering the gloves that he’s wearing, which we’ve seen on him before. But look at those hands and nails. It sure looks like Steve, or whoever this might be, has been in some sort of a fight just before getting that shield. Also, we’ll point out this is the kind of shield that Cap rocked while he used SHIELD gear. The scene also might be a little spoiler, since it’s a strong indication that Steve is back with the Avengers. Or it might be a huge spoiler, since it could mean that SHIELD has been reformed.

Image Source: Marvel

Finally, the last scene shows us several of the Avengers assembling for battle. We’ve got Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, Ant-Man, War Machine and (probably) Bruce Banner marching to battle.

Image Source: Marvel