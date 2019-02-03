Watch the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ TV spots from Super Bowl 53

It’s that time of the year, the Super Bowl game that so many people waited for. But it also happens to be that time of the year when lots of expensive commercials are released, including trailers for the hottest movies of the year. Rumors before Super Bowl LIII said that Marvel and Disney would air new trailers — well, TV spots, really — for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, and that’s precisely what happened. You can watch both of them right here, with special emphasis on the latter, as it contains only new footage from the film.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8th, which means we’ve already seen plenty of footage from the movie, thanks to various trailers, TV spots, and featurettes that Marvel released ahead of its first MCU title of the year. That doesn’t make the following 30-second montage less entertaining, but it’s the new Endgame TV show that steals the show.

The first Endgame trailer only hit YouTube a few months ago, and Marvel didn’t release any additional footage since then. That’s one of the reasons why this “Big Game TV Spot” is so exciting. The best thing about it is that we’re looking at new footage and a brand new tone for the entire movie.

The first trailer told us that the Avengers were defeated, yes, but the tone has changed completely since then. The Avengers are still bitter, angry, but very, very motivated to get back at Thanos. “Some people move on, but not us,” Captain America says, just as the remaining Avengers — dare I say it? — assemble.

Watch the TV commercial below, and feel free to replay it as many times you want — and you’ll want to pause it quite frequently too.