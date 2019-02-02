Rose Leslie knows Jon Snow’s fate on ‘Game of Thrones,’ and seemingly doesn’t like it

We know you’re probably getting sick of these teases by now that hint at an epic final season of Game of Thrones without revealing really anything in the way of details. Only how gobsmacked the participating actors confess to feeling once the cameras stopped rolling. Still, this revelation from Kit Harington during a recent British radio interview is surely going to raise your eyebrows and cause you to wonder what it means.

Obviously, we’re not about to spoil what ultimately happens to Kit’s character, fan favorite Jon Snow. However, Kit has told one person — his wife and former GoT co-star, Rose Leslie, who played the wilding on a couple seasons and famous accused him of not knowing anything.

Rose, it seems, did not like what she was told. During a recent interview with KISS’ breakfast crew hosts, Harington said he told his wife Jon Snow’s fate sometime last year “and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!”

Continued Harington during the interview: “It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.” An Uproxx piece Friday offers a little more from the Harington interview:

“Harington isn’t sure whether he’s happy with the ending, because ‘I don’t think it’s about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.’ “The Thrones cast has been surprisingly forthcoming about how the public will relate to the series finale, with (Sophie) Turner, among others, accepting that it won’t be for everyone. ‘There will be some people who are disappointed, I’m sure, because they will want certain people to end up in certain places,’ she previously confessed, while Ian Glen (Ser Jorah) said, ‘You cannot please everyone.’ Including Ygritte, apparently.”