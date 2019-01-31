Leaked Galaxy S10+ press renders showcase Samsung’s final design

With less than a month to go before MWC begins in Barcelona, virtually everything there is to know about Samsung’s new slate of smartphones has already leaked. We know about the design changes, we’ve heard about the upgraded specs, and we expect to see Samsung’s first foldable phone in the flesh. The only thing we had yet to see were the final renders of the phones themselves, but, once again, the surprise has been spoiled.

On Thursday, 91mobiles shared what it claims are official press renders of the Galaxy S10+. We’ve seen countless unofficial renders based off of rumors, reports, and factory CADs, but these press renders showcase what is likely to be the true design of the 6.4-inch smartphone — one which Samsung will debut next month.

The most significant difference between the Galaxy S10 and its predecessors is its adoption of the Infinity-O display, which features a “hole-punch” design in the top-right that houses two selfie cameras. Samsung managed to skip over the notch altogether, and whether or not Infinity-O is truly an upgrade, it’s certainly enough of a change to turn some heads. After a rough quarter, Samsung needs something to pique the interest of consumers.

Image Source: 91mobiles

The press renders also appear to confirm the existence of a triple rear camera setup, which will seemingly be the new norm for premium handsets in 2019. The S10+ is expected to sport telephoto, wide angle, and standard lenses, with an LED flash all the way on the right. There’s also no sign of a fingerprint sensor on either side of the device, which would seem to point to an in-display fingerprint sensor being implemented this time around.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S10+ will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to a terabyte of internal storage, and will ship with Samsung’s One UI running on Android Pie. Samsung will host its Unpacked 2019 event on February 20th, where the Galaxy S10+ will debut.