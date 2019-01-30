If you’re looking for nifty new apps to fill your iPhone or iPad but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, you’ve come to the right place. We sifted through hundreds of discounted apps on Wednesday morning to come up with the six best ones that are all on sale for free right now. Remember, these deals could be done at any moment, so definitely download them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

TeeVee 3

Normally $2.99.

TeeVee 3 helps you effortlessly track your favorite TV Shows, on iPad & iPhone. It can shows you everything about your favorite TV Shows. Simply choose from trending list of shows or search for your show you like. Then you will have total overview over that show. **MAIN FEATURES** – Huge database. More than 30 000 TV Shows.

– Very clean design & useful too. Designed for both iPad and iPhone, perfectly simple to use.

– iCloud sync & Trakt sync. Everything is synced across your devices!

– Unwatched management feature.

– Push notifications when your favorite shows will air in your local time zone.

– Swipe left for more information about upcoming episode.

– Hold your finger on show to remove it. -NOTE: The app can NOT be used to watch episodes, this is only a tracking app.

Download TeeVee 3

OBD Car Wizard

Normally $3.99.

OBD Car Wizard shows you what your car is doing in realtime! OBD Car Wizard is a vehicle / car performance / diagnostics tool and scanner that uses an OBD II Bluetooth adapter to connect to your OBD2 engine management / ECU Layout your own dashboard with the widgets / gauges you want using the powerful WatchMaker Engine! OBD Car Wizard turns your iPhone or iPad into a realtime car dashboard! Build or customize over 100 dashboards to display your car engine data, diagnostics, car performance and more! Features exclusive to OBD Car Wizard :

• 100’s of quality dashboards instantly available from inside the app – updated every day!

• Quality gauges e.g. speedometers, revs, fuel – mix and match to make your own dashboard!

• 100’s of OBD sensor values, e.g. speed, revs, throttle, boost, coolant, etc

• Custom PIDs using OBD or other formula types

• Interactive Dashboards – Create hotspots to show other data screens or launch phone apps!

• Programmable Plugins – includes open source LUA plugins for PID scanner / OBD terminal!

• Cool Text Effects – Add glow, outline, even flat shadow!

• Compass – Add compass or bearing

• HUD a Head-Up Display for your windshield

• Log diagnostic data to a CSV file

• Programmable Dashboards calculate performance, stopwatches, anything your like using in-built Lua programming engine! Works on vehicles made by Ford, VW, GM/Vauxhall/Opel, Chrysler, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Audi, Jaguar, Citroen, Peugoet, Skoda, Kia, Mazda, Lexus, Subaru, Renault, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, Seat, Dodge, Jeep, Pontiac and many more vehicle makes, European, US, Far East, etc. Some vehicle ECUs may support more/less features than others OBD Car Wizard requires OBD II Bluetooth adapter to connect to your OBDII engine management / ECU.

Download OBD Car Wizard

Remote Control for Mac

Normally $9.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE

– Control volume, playback and Airplay mirroring of your Mac;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard;

– Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device;

– Control any app on your Mac using its menu;

– Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. CONTROL

– iTunes

– Amazon Prime Video

– Netflix

– YouTube

– Plex

– Kodi

– VLC

– SoundCloud

– Spotify

– Deezer

– Tidal

– IINA PRESS

– LIFEHACKER: “This iOS app lets me control nearly every aspect of my Mac from my iPhone or iPad”

– MACSTORIES: “Remote for Mac is perfect for controlling a Mac that serves as a media center”

– MACOBSERVER: “This setup gives me full control of my Mac in the palm of my hand from anywhere in my house” SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or above and free helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Download Remote Control for Mac

Buddy Vampire

Normally $0.99.

Be pals with a vampire! Your Buddy Vampire has been stuck in a coffin for a long time, and is in need of a friend. Provide care by Brushing their fangs, Feeding them blood, Showering, and playing Mini-Games. Give your vampire a cool outfit & hairstyle! Decorate the perfect home! Earn powerful abilities like Levitation! Your very own vampire friend for all eternity, and for free! • BEFRIEND your vampire by calling them out of the coffin (choose between Girl or Boy)!

• FEED them with Blood Vials to satisfy their vampiric hunger!

• BRUSH their fangs to maintain good dental hygiene!

• BATHE your vampire by helping it out in the Shower (no peeking)!

• DRESS them in dozens of possible Clothing combinations!

• STYLE their hair by choosing the right Cut, then Dye it a wicked color!

• DECORATE your castle with cool Carpet, Paintings, Wallpaper, Rugs, and more!

• EVOLVE over time and earn powers like Levitation! (The rest are a secret. Play to find out!)

• PLAY the Piano (try to mimic the Owl’s daily tune)!

• CATCH and earn Bats outside the castle! MINI GAMES!

Have a blast in the castle Arcade! Earn Bats to buy items for your Buddy Vampire, climb the Leaderboards, and unlock Achievements in these fun games: • THE BLOCKING DEAD

– Destroy all Zombies and save the Brains in this addictive Physics Puzzle Game!

• NIGHT DEFENDER

– Defend the night as a heroic Gargoyle in this challenging Top-Down Shooter!

• CHUBBY BAT

– Overweight bats can fly, too! Help Chubby Bat fly far in this funny Side-Scroller!

• THE WOLF GAME

– The Wolf wants to know what that thing in the sky is. Help him find out in this adorable Infinite Jumper!

• JUKEBOX

– Choose your favorite tune from a list of tracks and fill your castle with some vampire-inspired music! All of this and more for FREE! Your Buddy Vampire is waiting for you. Disclaimer: While this App is completely free to play, Bats (for use in the Buddy Vampire Shop) can be purchased for real money in-game. If you do not want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings.

Download Buddy Vampire

Sign Me ABCs

Normally $1.99.

Learn the Building Blocks of Sign Language in this Amazing New App! Both Kids and Adults Love Learning the 26 letters of the Alphabet and 26 Hilarious Animal Signs. Entertaining, Engaging and an Experience for all Senses. Colorful Cartoons, Real Kid Videos, Lively Music and an Awesome Game make it Exciting to Learn a New Language … Sign Language!

Download Sign Me ABCs

Cat Stamp! Cute Stickers of Cats

Normally $0.99.

What better way to say anything than with cute cat stickers! Cat Stamp has 24 high quality cat stickers with emotions ranging from happy to grumpy and everything in between. To use the app, simply open up iMessage and tap the “app” icon and then drag the stickers on to messages. These cat stickers are hand-crafted from photos of the finest cats in the world. Marvel at the cat cuteness and share your cat emotions with your friends and loved ones. Meet the kitties, in order of appearance: 1) Haroun, a rambunctious bengal with a curiosity unmatched amongst his feline brethren. 2) Lupin, a domestic longhair with a killer smile. 3) Turbo, domestic shorthair. This kitty is unfortunately paralyzed from waist down, but definitely holds his own in the snug life. 4) Haroun again, this time getting loud and excited for all his crazy cat nip. 5) Tim, aka Timbo, aka Timbooooooooooooo! A persian with a knack for licking indiscriminantly and singing opera. 6) Haroun again again! Haroun just had lunch. 7) Boop, not your average domestic shorthair kitten. He’s just derpin’ it at this point. 8) Jean-luc, Cat Stamp’s resident domestic shorthair ginger, is piloting the Starship Kitterprise into the deepest unknowns of the galaxy of our hearts. 9) Seymour, america’s favorite exotic shorthair, looking shocked after just seeing that which can not be unseen. 10) Timbo again! His human is the developer of this app. He appears twice because favoritism. 11) Una. THE scottish fold. Like seriously, look at that face. Such a punim! 12) Maccha, scottish fold and super famous internet cat. She’s leering at you because she knows what you did last summer. 13) Una once more. She also lives with Timbo and the human that does computers. She gets special treatment too :) 14) Finn, a teeny tiny domestic shorthair kitten. Finn’s head was cut out from a picture where he was literally in bath bubbles resting in a human’s hand. 15) Ray, exotic shorthair extraordinaire. Ray is upset because you didn’t like the dead bird she brought you. Shame on you. 16) Haroun… again? Haroun doesn’t like the dad joke you just told, hence the world’s most epic eye roll. 17) Aragon, a domestic shorthair tabby. Too cool for school with his killer shades. 18) This cat was so angry we didn’t ask its name. We knew better. 19) Seamus, a bright orange exotic shorthair. Seamus is judging you. Hard. 20) Pudge, a gloriously patterned-fur exotic shorthair / super duper famous internet cat. Pudge thinks you said something dumb. Pudge lets you know with all the little hairs on her chinny chin chin. 21) Meet Zelda, a tortoiseshell cat. Like a turtle. Only faster. 22) Grendel, a bengal and voted most likely to be a really angry kitty by his high school class, has that perfect sneer only a mother could love. 23) Grendel again, even angrier. Like, how is that possible. 24) And finally Shoyu, a siamese cat that looks like he’s about to chomp your fingers off, is actually the gentlest soul in the world (we just caught him sneezing!).

Download Cat Stamp! Cute Stickers of Cats