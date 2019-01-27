A Marvel star might’ve just confirmed her character is alive in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame will bring us an epic, yet somewhat tragic conclusion to the first decade of MCU films. We already expect shock and heartbreak for this one, given that it’s another Russo brothers creation. On top of that, Marvel’s top man Kevin Feige teased a tragic finale for Endgame while promoting the next Marvel movie — that’s Captain Marvel, by the way. That doesn’t change the fact that Avengers 4 is the most anticipated movie of the year — what’s Episode IX? — and that it’ll probably shatter records that Infinity War set last spring. While most of the cast is still very quiet about Endgame and their roles in the movie, especially if their characters died in Infinity War, a Marvel star may have just confirmed that a beloved character will appear in the film.

This character wasn’t even featured in Infinity War last year, but we do know she survived Thanos twice, once early in the movie, and the second time after the snap. Yes, it’s Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, who managed to flee the Asgardian ship that Thanos took over and destroyed early in the movie, together with other Asgardians, and she survived the snap. That’s a fact.

Thompson already confirmed that Valkyrie is alive, and we had indirect evidence suggesting that the actress may have shot scenes for Avengers 4 this summer.

I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year. (One in April and in June). TimesUpx2 https://t.co/WFFSXSwuhB — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 26, 2019

This brings us to Thompson’s tweet from Saturday, seen above, in which Thompson said she committed to “doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year,” adding that one movie is in April and the other one in June.

Head on over to her IMDB page, and you’ll only find a single movie set for 2019, and that’s Men in Black: International, in which she stars alongside Chris Hemsworth. That movie comes out on June 14th.

Avengers 4, meanwhile, comes out on April 26th, and while the actress isn’t credited for it, it’s an easy assumption to make that she’s referring to this particular title. After all, we already have Valkyrie figurines, which suggest she’ll be involved in Endgame.

That said, there’s one caveat. Thompson’s western Little Woods also comes out in April, one week before Endgame. This may be the movie the actress may be referring to in her tweet. However, Little Woods will never get as much press and coverage as Endgame, that’s certain. Not to mention that the film has already made the rounds of several film festivals last year, starting all the way back in mid-April.

Thompson’s tweet is very clever, considering that she’s both teasing a potential appearance in Avengers 4, while simultaneously covering her bases. Again, keep in mind that we have Valkyrie figurines out there.

Assuming for a second that Valkyrie is indeed in Endgame, then let’s remember what we know about her. She’s in space on some sort of ship together with a few lucky Asgardians that survived the early massacre — maybe even Loki is there, who may have faked his death at the hands of Thanos. And you know who else is drifting in space without food, water, and air?