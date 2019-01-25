Best Buy held its first big sales event of 2019 last week and it was packed full of great bargains on some of the most popular gadgets and gizmos around right now. Did you miss it? Well if you did, don’t worry because the nation’s top dedicated consumer electronics retailer is back with another big sale. This time around the sales event will last for four days, and Best Buy is calling it the “4 Day Sale.” No, it’s not very creative, but who cares when you can save big on things like Apple Watches, iPad Pro tablets, 4K TVs, wireless headphones, laptops, and plenty more.
You can shop Best Buy’s full 4 Day Sale right here on the company’s website, and you’ll also find our picks below for the retailer’s 10 best deals.
$50-$100 off Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS and GPS + Cellular models available
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof²
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum case
- Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.
$250 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch Retina display
- A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera with 4K HD video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Four speaker audio
Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar
- 6-core Intel Core i7 processor
- Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB of video memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life²
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Force Touch trackpad
- Available in space gray and silver
Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar: $2,149.99 (save $250)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
- Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening
- The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats
- Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use
- With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low
- Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
- Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $149.99 (save $150)
Sharp – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV
57.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment
Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
120 Motion Rate
Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Sharp – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $379.99 (save $170)
LG – 70″ Class – LED – UK6190 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
Quad-core processor
Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors.
4K Active HDR
The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.
webOS
Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS.
Slim unibody
This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room.
Ultra surround
Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.
True Color Accuracy
Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural.
69.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround.
3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
LG – 70″ Class – LED – UK6190 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $799.99 (save $200)
Lenovo – 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop
Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more ›
15.6″ 10-point multitouch screen
3840 x 2160 native resolution. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8550U mobile processor
Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.
16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming
Reams of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once.
Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
360° flip-and-fold design
Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position.
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics
Backed by 4GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games.
Weighs 4.17 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
Aluminum chassis
Offers a sleek look.
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives
This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators.
Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations
Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability.
Built-in fingerprint reader
Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Lenovo – 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,149.99 (save $350)
Aluratek – Digital TV Converter Box with Digital Video Recorder
Compatible with most TVs
Easily connects to high-definition televisions with HDMI or RCA connectivity.
Real-time and scheduled recording
Once content is recorded to an external hard drive or flash drive you can take your recorded media and watch it on a computer with compatible media player apps.
HDMI output
Allows you to connect the converter box to digital displays without a TV tuner.
USB multimedia player
Play back your media stored on the flash drive or external hard drive.
Electronic program guide
Helps you find your favorites shows with ease.
Closed captioning
Provides subtitles on all supported channels.
Parental control function
Parents can set passwords to block access to certain TV channels of their choosing.
Aluratek – Digital TV Converter Box with Digital Video Recorder: $24.99 (save $25)
Logitech – Harmony 350 8-Device Universal Remote
Controls up to 8 different home entertainment devices
Including most brands of TVs, cable/satellite boxes, DVRs, Blu-ray Disc players and more. Works with more than 225,000 devices from more than 5,000 brands for wide-ranging control options.
Watch TV button
Allows you to turn on your TV and cable/satellite box with just 1 touch.
Programmable Favorites buttons
Enable you to quickly jump to any of your 5 favorite channels.
Guided online setup
Lets you easily download commands for all of your devices when you connect the remote to a compatible Internet-connected PC or Mac computer.
System requirements
Windows XP, Vista, 7 or 8 or Mac OS X 10.6 or later and Internet access.
Logitech – Harmony 350 8-Device Universal Remote: $28.99 (save $11)
ASUS – AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router
Wireless-AC technology
Promotes rapid performance and optimal coverage.
Up to 2534 Mbps data transfer speed
For fast, efficient operation.
Dual-band 2.4GHz/5.0GHz frequency
Delivers a fast response when transferring files.
Powered by dual core Intel CPU
Easily handle the simultaneous demands of multiple connected devices in your home.
128MB flash memory
Plus 512MB RAM promotes optimal performance.
AiCloud
Lets you use the router to access, store and share your files between connected devices.
Parental control
Lets you automatically block specific content on connected devices.
Built-in print server
Supports wireless printing to a printer connected to the router via USB.
Gigabit Ethernet connectivity
Offers a high-speed wired network connection.
Auto detecting and auto sensing
To simplify device connectivity.
DoS attack prevention
Helps block intruders from accessing sensitive information.
Encryption
Includes MPPE, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-enterprise and WPA2-enterprise to keep your network secure.
QoS (Quality of Service)
Keeps track of network traffic to help determine the priority of applications.
ASUS – AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router: $129.99 (save $50)