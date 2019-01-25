Best Buy held its first big sales event of 2019 last week and it was packed full of great bargains on some of the most popular gadgets and gizmos around right now. Did you miss it? Well if you did, don’t worry because the nation’s top dedicated consumer electronics retailer is back with another big sale. This time around the sales event will last for four days, and Best Buy is calling it the “4 Day Sale.” No, it’s not very creative, but who cares when you can save big on things like Apple Watches, iPad Pro tablets, 4K TVs, wireless headphones, laptops, and plenty more.

You can shop Best Buy’s full 4 Day Sale right here on the company’s website, and you’ll also find our picks below for the retailer’s 10 best deals.

$50-$100 off Apple Watch Series 3

GPS and GPS + Cellular models available

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

$250 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch Retina display

A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

12MP camera with 4K HD video

7MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Four speaker audio

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar

6-core Intel Core i7 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB of video memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life²

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar: $2,149.99 (save $250)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening

The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use

With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $149.99 (save $150)

Sharp – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

57.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Sharp – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $379.99 (save $170)

LG – 70″ Class – LED – UK6190 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Quad-core processor

Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors. 4K Active HDR

The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization. webOS

Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. Slim unibody

This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room. Ultra surround

Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV. True Color Accuracy

Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 69.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG – 70″ Class – LED – UK6190 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $799.99 (save $200)

Lenovo – 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ 10-point multitouch screen

3840 x 2160 native resolution. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8550U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics

Backed by 4GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. Weighs 4.17 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo – 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,149.99 (save $350)

Aluratek – Digital TV Converter Box with Digital Video Recorder

Compatible with most TVs

Easily connects to high-definition televisions with HDMI or RCA connectivity. Real-time and scheduled recording

Once content is recorded to an external hard drive or flash drive you can take your recorded media and watch it on a computer with compatible media player apps. HDMI output

Allows you to connect the converter box to digital displays without a TV tuner. USB multimedia player

Play back your media stored on the flash drive or external hard drive. Electronic program guide

Helps you find your favorites shows with ease. Closed captioning

Provides subtitles on all supported channels. Parental control function

Parents can set passwords to block access to certain TV channels of their choosing.

Aluratek – Digital TV Converter Box with Digital Video Recorder: $24.99 (save $25)

Logitech – Harmony 350 8-Device Universal Remote

Controls up to 8 different home entertainment devices

Including most brands of TVs, cable/satellite boxes, DVRs, Blu-ray Disc players and more. Works with more than 225,000 devices from more than 5,000 brands for wide-ranging control options. Watch TV button

Allows you to turn on your TV and cable/satellite box with just 1 touch. Programmable Favorites buttons

Enable you to quickly jump to any of your 5 favorite channels. Guided online setup

Lets you easily download commands for all of your devices when you connect the remote to a compatible Internet-connected PC or Mac computer. System requirements

Windows XP, Vista, 7 or 8 or Mac OS X 10.6 or later and Internet access.

Logitech – Harmony 350 8-Device Universal Remote: $28.99 (save $11)

ASUS – AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router

Wireless-AC technology

Promotes rapid performance and optimal coverage. Up to 2534 Mbps data transfer speed

For fast, efficient operation. Dual-band 2.4GHz/5.0GHz frequency

Delivers a fast response when transferring files. Powered by dual core Intel CPU

Easily handle the simultaneous demands of multiple connected devices in your home. 128MB flash memory

Plus 512MB RAM promotes optimal performance. AiCloud

Lets you use the router to access, store and share your files between connected devices. Parental control

Lets you automatically block specific content on connected devices. Built-in print server

Supports wireless printing to a printer connected to the router via USB. Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Offers a high-speed wired network connection. Auto detecting and auto sensing

To simplify device connectivity. DoS attack prevention

Helps block intruders from accessing sensitive information. Encryption

Includes MPPE, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-enterprise and WPA2-enterprise to keep your network secure. QoS (Quality of Service)

Keeps track of network traffic to help determine the priority of applications.

ASUS – AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router: $129.99 (save $50)