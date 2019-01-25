Even though Avengers cast members have been more cautious than ever not to spoil Avengers: Endgame, we’ve still gotten plenty of spoilers in the past few weeks from an unexpected source: toy makers. Lego sets based on Endgame as well as figurines tied to the next Avengers movie have been spotted all over the place, revealing that many of the heroes that died in Infinity War will definitely be back in the next movie. We also saw many of them wearing special suits that will allow them to travel to the Quantum Realm, the kind of suits we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Following all of those leaks, we now have a similar leak that brings us a sweet Iron Man spoiler… or is it bittersweet?



Instagram user 1414falconfan, who posted leaked names for Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home Lego sets a few weeks ago, is now back with another revelation. According to the leaker, several Iron Man suits from the past, including Iron Man Mark 1, 5 and 41, are going to be featured in the new Avengers movie.

We may see these suits as minifigs from a Lego set based on Tony Stark’s armor room, and that’s all we know about them for the time being.

We could easily speculate that we’ll see the suits appear in some form in the past, where some of the Avengers, Stark included, might be heading in Endgame. The Tony from the future may need more hardware in the past, and he could make use of whatever is available. Not to mention that a character who is widely expected to depart the Avengers franchise soon does deserve a throwback to the original Iron Man and the sequels that followed. Without the monster success of the first Iron Man movie, we might not have ever gotten to Endgame.

I did say this might be a bittersweet spoiler though, because Tony is rumored to die in Endgame. It’s something fans expect. And going through his suits in the armor room may be some sort of final homage to the man who helped shape the Avengers. The presence of those suits in future toys further cements the idea that Iron Man is and always has been a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and deserves appropriate recognition.

Then again, this is all speculation because we have no context for these minifigs. What’s abundantly clear, however, is that the old Iron Man suits are essential enough for upcoming Endgame scenes that Lego decided to feature them in future sets.