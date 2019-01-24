Top Samsung insider leaks great news about the Galaxy S10+’s battery life

A series of leaks over the past few weeks revealed various details about Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy S10 phones, including the fact that the new handsets will have bigger batteries than their predecessors. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ should rock higher-capacity batteries than you’d find on the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 — that’s 3,500 mAh and 4,000 mAh, respectively. Whether or not they’re getting faster charging technology than before, these are still more than decent capacities for the upcoming flagships. Then we had an unexpected surprise: a Samsung insider claimed that the Plus phone would be just 7.8mm thick, which is very impressive. If true, it means Samsung managed to stuff bigger batteries in phones that are even thinner than their predecessors.

What’s even better is that the same Samsung insider just returned with an update on the matter. The following tweet will mean nothing to anyone who hasn’t been following Galaxy S10 rumors for the past few months:

10+

4100mAh+7.8mm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2019

But to the trained eye, it means the Galaxy S10+ will have a 4,100 mAh battery in a housing that’s going to be just 7.8mm thick. Even if the battery is only marginally bigger than what previous leaks claimed, it’s still great news to anyone worried about battery life. After all, every little bit counts. Also, if the Galaxy S10+ battery capacity is indeed bigger than previously believed, then the other two models could also get larger batteries.

What’s still unclear, as I said before, is whether the Galaxy S10 will get faster battery charging speeds. We have contradicting reports on the matter. Some rumors say the new phones will support charging speeds of over 20W, which would be an upgrade over the current 15W fast-charging tech built into existing Samsung phones. Others say the phone will stick to the same 15W. Obviously, the faster the battery charges, the less you’ll have to worry about running out of juice.

Samsung’s rivals have already toyed with various charging speeds that are significantly better than Samsung phons, including Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus. That should be enough motivation for Samsung to improve charging speeds on its phones, especially considering that the Galaxy S10 phones are supposed to deliver several important upgrades over last year’s models, but also upgrades that will help Samsung compete against Chinese smartphone makers. Not to mention that the Galaxy S10 series also marks Samsung’s tenth Galaxy S anniversary, one more reason to impress the crowds with its innovations.

Finally, the phones should support wireless charging just like their predecessors. But Samsung will copy a feature from Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, rumors say, and allow the phone to be used as a wireless battery charger for other devices. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 phones next month at an Unpacked event in San Francisco.