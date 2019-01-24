If you didn’t get your fill from yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free (several of them are still freebies, by the way), we’ve got you covered. You’ll find eight different apps and games in Thursday’s roundup, but hurry up and grab them now before these sales end.

100 Balls 3D

Normally $0.99.

Get ready for the fun, addictive and challenging gaming experience you’ve been searching for! Like its enormously popular predecessor 100 Balls – which has been downloaded over 13 million times and ranked No. 1 in over 70 countries — 100 Balls 3D is simple to grasp but difficult to master. Here’s how to play: You start by tapping your screen to open a kind of “trap door” on the bottom of a container. Since the container is suspended in the air, the balls are pulled by gravity towards the ground. Your task is to prevent these falling balls from hitting the ground by catching them in your cup. Once your cup is filled to the top, it automatically cycles back to the top of the container and dumps its contents. You then get a brand new, empty cup with which to catch yet more balls. You can play for less than 5 minutes or for more than 5 hours: it’s up to you! Plus, you can hit the pause button anytime for a break in the action (or because you’re getting late for work or school!) ***Get High Scores***

While all cups work the same, they aren’t all created equal. Colored cups (e.g. blue, green and pink) produce colored balls, which are worth more. There are also cool balls like “magnet balls”, which as the name suggests, attract other balls – which could either be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how much room is left in your cup. *** Challenging Levels***

And you’d expect, each level is slightly more challenging than the one before as the cups speed up. However, unlike some other games, higher levels aren’t impossible or frustrating, and getting an impressive score within a few hours of playing is realistic. ***Amazing Graphics & Sound***

If you’re one of the MILLIONS of people who love 100 Balls, then “you haven’t seen anything yet!” That’s because 100 Balls 3D features amazing 3D graphics, with crisp colors and fine attention to detail. You’ll be blown away by the view!

The sound and music are also perfect for the app. Take a listen and hear for yourself! ***Realistic Physics Engine***

100 Balls 3D is built with a realistic physics engine. The responsiveness is lifelike, which is important because the game is essentially based on reactions, reflexes and timing. Anything less than precision would create a sloppy gaming experience where luck was as valuable as skill. That’s definitely not the case with 100 Balls 3D. ***Scoreboard & Leaderboard***

Track your best games on the scoreboard, and compete against your friends via the Leaderboard. Do you have what it takes to be the best of the best?

Download 100 Balls 3D

BB Cam

Normally $0.99.

Beauty film camera application

Emotional filter for self portrait and portraits ● Real-time face beauty effect

● Manual focus adjustment

● ISO, shutter speed control

● Bright color filter and effect

● Special pastel light filter

● 4: 3, 16: 9, 1: 1 INSTA aspect ratio

● Timer, flash, album photo editing Share with #BBCam!

Download BB Cam

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Download Background Color

Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Record your elevation in real-time with Ella. Perfect for hiking, climbing, or road trips. Ella records & graphs your elevation changes and provides you statistics when your trip is completed. Ella’s color scheme changes from gray to green or red as your elevation gain or loss exceeds 100 ft. from your starting point. When your trip is over, interrogate the elevation profile chart or view detailed statistics about your trip. Recording Statistics

– Elevation gain

– Start elevation

– Finish elevation

– Highest recorded elevation

– Lowest recorded elevation

– Cumulative elevation gain (Up)

– Cumulative elevation loss (Down)

– Duration (Time)

– Gradient Elevation Chart

– Interrogate the chart by touching different points of the graph to see your elevation gain/loss at that point in the trip Take Ella with you on the trail, up mountains, and down canyons. Please Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Download Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

Wish Manifestation

Normally $3.99.

It’s an app that utilizes the energy of the person’s wishes, desires, goals, and dreams as expressed in a written form to energize and activate the mystical and metaphysical powers of the Yamatech® resulting in the acceleration of the manifestation of the experience that they have asked for.

The Wish Manifestation App™ is designed to manifest your wishes and anything else that your heart desires using many channels of manifestation. Working with the law of attraction to help you remove, on an energetic level; any negative thought or belief patterns that you may have is only one way.

In reality there many more advanced laws of attraction that we are not even aware of that also need to be utilized in order to successfully attract what we want and you can be assured that the Wish Manifestation App uses them all!

The art of manifesting is now called The Wish Manifestation App – Your Spiritual Ally™.

In the heart of the Wish Manifestation App™ is the Yamatech®. A metaphysical tool inspired by the Yantra and Mandala ancient paintings and how they were used in the Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Furthermore, they then have been modified, enhanced, amplified, and animated using technology.

Yamatechs® can be programmed by people in many ways. These programs take the form of a particular energy (wish, desire, and goal) which depending on the energy, the Yamatech® can respond to and energetically assist the user through various channels, including that of their Higher Self to attract the necessary resources and synchronistic events. It can even enlighten and create insightful ideas and thoughts in their day-to-day lives that will bring them closer to the manifestation of their wish. Similarly, they can also counteract existing or future negative energies (obstacles) that can get in the way of the desired energies that the user wants to experience.

Yumatechs® will work for you and enjoy amazing synchronicities and accelerated manifestations in your life as long you program them and have them activated at least 1-2 hours per day.

When the Yamatechs™ are activated; your screen device will light up to 7% brightness showing the Yamatechs® in animated mode.

This is the first of its kind – a one off; meta-technology that you can program and activate to accelerate the manifestation of your desires! Think of this app as your spiritual ally working with you and for you in the background; orchestrating the events that need to take place so your wish can be manifested. This is not a fantasy-genie-like app that will promise to manifest your wish in an instant and without any effort on your behalf! At the right moment you will be called on to take the right action that will lead you to the fulfillment of your wish or accomplishment of your goal!

If you are currently frustrated with the way things are going in your life, not getting what you want due to delays , glitches and only after having to overcome so many unnecessary obstacles – wouldn’t you like to have someone who is really powerful working for you in the background, bringing you what you want, removing all unnecessary obstacles enabling the manifestations of your wishes, desires, and goals. If your answer is yes then the Wish Manifestation App™ utilizing the powerful Yamatechs® is what you need!

If this relates to your situation, then the Wish Manifestation App™ is for you!

For a full description of what this metaphysical app can do, for full capability description of each Yamatech®, for more wishing formats, examples and explanations and many more please visit http://www.evolvinghumans.org

Download Wish Manifestation

Coin Markets App

Normally $0.99.

Coins Markets App is a simple to use app to know cryptocurrency prices,

details on all major cryptocurrencies. Main features: Find the crypto alt coins you love by name Offline Access to information & Favourite coins Favourite coins Compare two currencies to help you make the best investment decision Percentage % Change Period (1h, 24h, 7d) Note: You can contact us at coinsmarketsapp@gmail.com if you have any questions/Suggestions about the app. Our goal is to make your experience better. Thank you. Coin details – Price history & coin market cap on the last 1h, 24h, week What can Coin Markets App do? – All available cryptocurrencies are in the home screen – Remember that you have access to all the coins even if you are not connected to the internet. – Click on any Coin to have : Coin details , Coin Market Cap & more. – Click on the star to add the Coin in your favourite coins – type Altcoins names in the search for easy access to all coin market cap details.

Download Coin Markets App

Thundergut’s Revenge

Normally $0.99.

You’ve completed your training and defeated Mac Thundergut – but he’s returned with an army and abducted your mentor! Fight the Bird Clan of the mountains, The Forest Folk of… the forest, and Mac’s army of the Frozen North. Choose your ninja and grab your arrows. It’s time to put an end to Thundergut’s Revenge!

Download Thundergut’s Revenge

Available for Slack

Normally $3.99.

Just because you’ve stepped away from your computer, doesn’t mean you’re away. Available for Slack allows you to customize your availability so your teammates know exactly when to contact you. Setup is easy…just specify your timezone as well as the days and times you want to appear available, and the green light beside your name will appear as green and available during those times. Want to have Available stop managing your availability? Simply log out of the app.

Download Available for Slack