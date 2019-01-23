Another day, another roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. We’ve rounded up your six best options out of the hundreds of apps that went on sale on Wednesday, and they’re all free to download right now. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so grab them while you still can.

Outread – Speed Reading

Normally $1.99.

Speed-read websites, ebooks and documents. Outread improves reading effectiveness by helping you focus on reading small chunks of text at a time. You can either follow the highlighter along the page or keep it centered. “A clear winner in the speed-reading category” — AppAdvice

“You’re in luck, because Outread will help you get through [articles] and learn speed-reading in the process.” — Lifehacker

Featured by Apple in “Train Your Brain” section BASIC FEATURES:

– Add webpages from Safari or other apps using share extension

– Paste the clipboard contents (text or web page URL)

– Follow the highlighter along the page (Guided Reading) or keep the highlighted phrase in the center of the screen (RSVP)

– Adjust the reading speed and the highlighter size (length of the chunk of text you read at once)

– 5 fonts to suit all reading conditions

– Monitor your progress with reading stats

– Filter (by services or tags) and sort (by date, length or title) the items

– In order to reduce distractions, items are stripped from unnecessary content

– Universal app for iPhone and iPad

– Everything is always with you, even offline OUTREAD PLUS FEATURES:

– Sync with Pocket, Instapaper and Pinboard

– Add your own ebooks (DRM-free ePub) or read free classic novels from the built-in library

– Add Microsoft Word, .rtf and .txt documents

– Night reading theme NOTE:

– DRM-protected ebooks (Kindle and most of iBooks ebooks) are not supported

– Sync between iPhone and iPad versions is available only via Pocket, Instapaper and Pinboard

Art filters +

Normally $0.99.

Great extension of photo editing capabilities on the mobile!

3D LUT filters allow you to achieve incredible results that cannot be achieved with standard color correction tools. • Complex color correction of photos with ready-to-use effects based on 3D LUT filters.

• You can apply effects directly in the Photos application, filters are available as an extension for editing.

• Import of the Custom Filters in “.cube” format via the Mail application, iTunes file sharing or Dropbox

• 15 preset filters. Additional filters are available via in-app download as free and paid packages Turn an ordinary photo into a work of art!

InsPanorama

Normally $2.99.

InsPanorama can share your panorama photo to Instagram. Share photo without clipped.Share video to TikTok.. Have a try and have a fun. 1. 39 filters for you.

2. Convert your panorama to video.

3. Change time and add music to your video

4. Add background to your view

5. Many templates

6. Add text to video

7. And so on… And there will never be an advertisement

Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers

Normally $1.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

HUJI FILTER – Selfie Editor

Normally $0.99.

HUJI FILTER is a random filter film camera that can randomly generate different filters or light leakage effects with each click, and also add today or past date watermarks to your photos. This is a With an easy-to-use film camera, you can find your favorite photo effects at HUJI FILTER, make the photos look like the nostalgic time of the 90s. —

CLASSIC LIGHT FILM CAMERA

+ Various styles and color date watermarks.

+ Unique filter.

+ Light leakage effect.

+ Rainbow films.

+ Old lens and films.

+ Editing tool.

Ruler – tape measure length

Normally $0.99.

New AR technology make easy to measure lenght on the fly with Ruler. Single measure ruler – draw one line with length.

Chain measure ruler – measure several lines one by one.

Perimeter measure ruler – several lines with close perimeter form last point to first. Colors – for separate different measures.

