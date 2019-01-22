Moviegoers think these were the biggest Oscar snubs of 2019

Nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, with the full list of nominations available here. The ceremony celebrates the best films of 2018 on February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

There were plenty of exciting appearances on this year’s list of nominees, including Black Panther and Roma both scoring nominations for Best Picture. As always, though, there are plenty of omissions that some people no doubt feel are surprising — and that arguably even count as outright snubs. Which is what Fandango decided to poll fans about immediately after the nominations were unveiled, which generated some interesting findings as part of the movie network’s 2019 Oscar Nomination Snubs and Surprises survey.

More than 1,000 fans were polled, and three results quickly emerged as what these moviegoers’ think were today’s “most shocking omissions.” Fans picked the Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor failing to land a Best Documentary nod as one of the surprising snubs. Likewise, Crazy Rich Asians and Bradley Cooper (for directing A Star is Born) were also included among the “shocking omissions.”

“It’s pretty shocking to see Neighbor and Crazy Rich Asians — two films that captured the hearts of so many fans — missing out on any Oscar recognition,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “Cooper’s shutout from the Best Director category is also baffling moviegoers, since he was poised as a clear frontrunner from the beginning. But as the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, Black Panther made Academy history today and its seven nominations are without a doubt the happiest surprise.”

Yes, the survey also measured what fans think were today’s happiest surprises, with Black Panther’s seven nominations at the top of that list.

Moviegoers responding to this survey also counted Best Supporting Actor nominee Sam Elliott (for A Star is Born) and Best Actor nominee Willem Dafoe (for At Eternity’s Gate) as likewise among the happy surprises.

If you missed the livestream of today’s nominations, meanwhile, you can check it out again here: