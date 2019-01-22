Awards season is finally in full swing, as Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross took to YouTube on Tuesday morning to announce the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. Scheduled for February 24th, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the best films of 2018.
As always, there are some surprising omissions as well as plenty of exciting inclusions on the full list of nominees, which you can see below. Among the notable films to appear on the list are Roma (the first Netflix original to ever be nominated for Best Picture), and Black Panther (a genuine global phenomenon). Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Green Book isn’t currently the betting favorite for the same awards at the Oscars.
Best Picture:
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star is Born
- Vice
Lead Actor:
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
- Willem DaFoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Lead Actress:
- Yalitza Arapicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale String Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Director:
- BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
- Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- Vice, Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay:
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel and Ethan Coen
- BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
- Can You Ever Forgive Me, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
- A Star is Born, Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Original Screenplay:
- The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- First Reformed, Paul Schrader
- Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
- Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
- Vice, Adam McKay
Foreign Language Film:
- Capernaum, Lebanon
- Cold War, Poland
- Never Look Away, Germany
- Roma, Mexico
- Shoplifters, Japan
Documentary Feature:
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Documentary Short:
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Animated Feature:
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short:
- Animal Behavior
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Live Action Short:
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Original Score:
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song:
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “I’ll Fight,” RBG
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
- “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
- “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Cinematography:
- Cold War, Lukasz, Zal
- The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
- Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
- Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- A Star is Born, Matthew Libatique
Production Design:
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Sound Mixing:
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star is Born
Costume Design:
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing:
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Sound Editing:
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Makeup and Hairstyling:
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Visual Effects:
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
If, for whatever reason, you’d like to watch a replay of the Oscar nominations live stream, here’s the video: