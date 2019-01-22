Awards season is finally in full swing, as Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross took to YouTube on Tuesday morning to announce the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. Scheduled for February 24th, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the best films of 2018.

As always, there are some surprising omissions as well as plenty of exciting inclusions on the full list of nominees, which you can see below. Among the notable films to appear on the list are Roma (the first Netflix original to ever be nominated for Best Picture), and Black Panther (a genuine global phenomenon). Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Green Book isn’t currently the betting favorite for the same awards at the Oscars.

Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Lead Actor:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem DaFoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Lead Actress:

Yalitza Arapicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale String Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Director:

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born, Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original Screenplay:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Documentary Feature:

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Animated Feature:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short:

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song:

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Cinematography:

Cold War, Lukasz, Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

A Star is Born, Matthew Libatique

Production Design:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Costume Design:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound Editing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

