Samsung teases new Galaxy S10 innovations, just as more features leak

After confirming rumors that said the Galaxy S10 would be unveiled on February 20th by announcing the first Unpacked press conference of the year, Samsung is back with a new promo clip that teases some of the Galaxy S10’s new features. On top of that, we have brand new leaks that reveal some of the Galaxy S10’s new features.

Samsung posted online the following clip to remind fans that it hasn’t stopped innovating and that the Galaxy S10 will offer you better features than any of its predecessors.

Samsung teasing video suggests that the Galaxy S10 will have new features, including a larger battery or faster charging speed. pic.twitter.com/9fZFZAtncD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

Features including multi-lens cameras and better battery tech are hinted at in the clip, although Samsung isn’t about to spoil any secrets. Various leaks, however, said that the Galaxy S10 would have up to four rear cameras on the back, and most reports claimed the phones would have bigger batteries and faster battery charging-tech.

Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe revealed additional details about the Galaxy S10 phones.

According to him the top Galaxy S10+ model, the one that packs 12GB of RAM and 1TB of flash storage, will have a ceramic back cover instead of glass. The ceramic shell is supposed to be scratch resistant and more durable than glass, but it’ll also add extra weight to the phone.

The Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+ . There is a metallic luster. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

The leaker also posted a video on YouTube that shows the Galaxy A8s new camera gesture. We saw the trick before: swipe over the selfie cam, which is surrounded by display area, and you’ll trigger the camera app. The Galaxy A8s, of course, is Samsung’s first smartphone featuring an Infinity-O display. All Galaxy S10 will have similar designs, although they’ll feature OLED Infinity-O screens instead of LCD.

Maybe you don't know this secret: the camera of the Samsung Galaxy A8s is also touchable, although it is not a screen area. it is concluded that the Galaxy S10 remains the same.https://t.co/QHFNDth5FV — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 20, 2019

According to Ice, however, the same camera gestures should be available on Galaxy S10 phones. That certainly makes perfect sense, considering that Samsung is looking to bring the same overall user experience to all its phones going forward, thanks to that One UI user interface it unveiled back in November.