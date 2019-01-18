Your mind is undoubtedly focused on the fact that you’ve made it to the home stretch and the weekend is almost here. Before you settle in and binge watch the latest season of your favorite show though, you should definitely scroll through today’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. We’ve selected the six best options out of hundreds of apps that went on sale on Friday, and they’re all listed below. Be sure to download them now though, because these sales could end at any moment.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Magic Wand’s Journey

Normally $0.99.

Stretch the magic wand in order to reach the next platform. If the wand is not long enough or if the wand is too long, you will fall down! How far can you go? – Meditative/Relaxing music style

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync

Normally $1.99.

You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the WiFi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Now you can connect to multiple cloud accounts to manage your cloud drives in a single application with the ability to download, upload, view and stream video or music directly. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. *** KEY FEATURES ***

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE:

Support multiple link to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex Disk storage accounts.

*required additional in app purchase. – PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features. – MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask as well as direct video and music streaming from cloud storage. – DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML – HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected. – FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder. – FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you. – EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes. – TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device. – IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library. – PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID and Face ID support. – UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. *** AUDIO PLAYER ***

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask.

– Cloud storage music streaming.

– Build in visualiser and equaliser controller. *** VIEWABLE FORMATS ***

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Q-Chan

Normally $0.99

“Q-Chan” is designed to help you catching your cat attention. “Q-Chan” is very simple to use and cute.

Slide up and down to change the mode, tap to “meow”.

We embed more than 250 high quality meow sounds.

And we’ll continue adding more sounds. “Q-Chan” has one more function.

You can set meow alarm.

Play meow sounds at specific time to wake you up and call your cats coming to your bed. *Attention

Alarm need notification permission

Alarm not work under “Silent Mode” and “Do Not Disturb” * If your cats displays signs of distress or aggression, discontinue use immediately.

Bow Island

Normally $0.99.

Bow Island is a fantastic archery game. Enjoy 10 exciting and challenging levels and a breathtaking archery on a fantastic island. Shoot your arrows on numerous targets and hit them in the center. Are you ready for the adventure, shooter? The game features:

– 10 challenging and exciting levels.

– Many different targets.

– Quaint, awesome crafted island with many details.

– Smooth gaming experience.

– Use magic potions to increase your chances.

– Unlock achievements and climb to the top of the highscore list.

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

My School Avatar

Normally $1.99.

Students can personalize avatars and create fun animated talking video presentations for school projects. Give students a new way to express themselves. Designed for schools based on feedback from teachers on our popular app 3D Avatar Creator – BuddyPoke. This is the best application in the App Store for avatar-based language arts and storytelling. * No ads. No in-app purchases. Safe for kids.

* Create a cast of avatar characters from thousands of appearance options.

* Record avatar videos in a simple and fun way for your class projects.

* Express yourself. Tell stories.

* Create pictures to use in your stories.

* Make avatar music videos by loading songs from your iTunes music collection. Tips:

* Record your videos in a quiet setting for the best looking mouth animation.

* To make and edit avatars: click the icon in the top left corner with the pencil.

* To pose your avatar: click the icon with the buddy that has arms out stretched (middle left).

* To add text: click the A.

* To add music from your iTunes music collection: click the microphone toggle button.

* To change the length of your videos touch the 1:00 multiple times to select a video length in seconds up to 5 minutes.

* You can select a pose and then change the face by clicking on the eye icon.

