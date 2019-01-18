The nation’s top consumer electronics retailer is off to a strong start in 2019. Best Buy has already launched several big sales just three weeks into the new year, and now a new one has popped up that Apple fans are definitely going to want to check out. Called simply and appropriately the “Apple Shopping Event,” the limited-time sale offers solid discounts on a bunch of different popular Apple products. There are also some solid trade-in offers on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPad Pro, and the Retina MacBook Air. You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s website, or check out our picks below for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big sale.

iPhone XR: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card

Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone.

iPhone XS and XS Max: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card

Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone.

iPad Pro: Latest model from $549.99

Requires trade-in of a working iPad Pro

MacBook Air: Latest model from $999.99

Requires trade-in of a working MacBook laptop

Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

MacBook Pro: Save up to $200 on select models

Quad-core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

MacBook Air: Save up to $150 on select models

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display³

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life¹

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless: $99.99 (save $100)

Apple 21.5″ iMac (Latest Model)

21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by- 1080 resolution display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Magic Mouse 2

Magic Keyboard

Apple 21.5″ iMac (Latest Model): $1,057.99 (save $42)

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB (Verizon Wireless)

An immersive 9.7-inch Multi-Touch Retina display.¹

A10 Fusion chip with the power and capability you’d expect from a computer.

Now supports Apple Pencil.²

8MP camera.

FaceTime HD camera.

Touch ID and Apple Pay.³

Wi-Fi and LTE.⁴

All-day battery life.⁵

Over a million apps available on the App Store, including augmented reality experiences.

Thin, durable aluminum design that weighs just a pound.

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB (Verizon Wireless): $259.99 (save $200)