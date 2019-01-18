The nation’s top consumer electronics retailer is off to a strong start in 2019. Best Buy has already launched several big sales just three weeks into the new year, and now a new one has popped up that Apple fans are definitely going to want to check out. Called simply and appropriately the “Apple Shopping Event,” the limited-time sale offers solid discounts on a bunch of different popular Apple products. There are also some solid trade-in offers on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPad Pro, and the Retina MacBook Air. You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s website, or check out our picks below for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big sale.
iPhone XR: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card
- Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone.
iPhone XR: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card
iPhone XS and XS Max: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card
- Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone.
iPhone XS and XS Max: Get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card
iPad Pro: Latest model from $549.99
- Requires trade-in of a working iPad Pro
iPad Pro: Latest model from $549.99
MacBook Air: Latest model from $999.99
- Requires trade-in of a working MacBook laptop
MacBook Air: Latest model from $999.99
Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof²
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum case
- Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.
Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3
MacBook Pro: Save up to $200 on select models
Quad-core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor
Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
Touch Bar and Touch ID
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Ultrafast SSD
Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
Up to 10 hours of battery life²
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Force Touch trackpad
Available in space gray and silver
MacBook Pro: Save up to $200 on select models
MacBook Air: Save up to $150 on select models
- Stunning 13.3″ Retina display³
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life¹
- Latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Force Touch trackpad
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Available in gold, space gray, and silver
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more
- Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available
MacBook Air: Save up to $150 on select models
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless
- Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom
- Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
- Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training
- Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
- Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless: $99.99 (save $100)
Apple 21.5″ iMac (Latest Model)
- 21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by- 1080 resolution display
- Stunning 5-mm-thin design
- Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Magic Mouse 2
- Magic Keyboard
Apple 21.5″ iMac (Latest Model): $1,057.99 (save $42)
Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB (Verizon Wireless)
- An immersive 9.7-inch Multi-Touch Retina display.¹
- A10 Fusion chip with the power and capability you’d expect from a computer.
- Now supports Apple Pencil.²
- 8MP camera.
- FaceTime HD camera.
- Touch ID and Apple Pay.³
- Wi-Fi and LTE.⁴
- All-day battery life.⁵
- Over a million apps available on the App Store, including augmented reality experiences.
- Thin, durable aluminum design that weighs just a pound.
Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB (Verizon Wireless): $259.99 (save $200)