‘The Office’ creator and Steve Carell team up for Netflix show about Trump’s ‘Space Force’

Well, now we know why Steve Carell can’t be bothered with a reboot of The Office like everyone has been clamoring for. He’s too busy with a just-announced Netflix comedy that has an interesting Trump connection.

Carell is teaming up with Greg Daniels, the co-creator of The Office, for a new workplace comedy coming to Netflix. So far, so good, right? Just wait, though, we haven’t even gotten around to describing said workplace yet. This show is actually going to be focused on the men and women bringing to life the idea the Trump administration first unveiled last year — the creation of an entirely new branch of the military called Space Force.

Netflix released a teaser of sorts today, which you can see above. Explains the teaser: “The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks.”

“Or something.”

This is the story, it continues, “of the men and women who have to figure it out.” Can’t you picture it? The North Koreans are doing it again! Conference room! Five minutes, people! … Ugh, who let HR into this meeting? Also, everyone, meet the new assistant to the regional Space Force manager.

In all seriousness, we don’t know much else about the series yet, with details like a premiere date still to be announced. It’s also unclear what the specific story will be. As far as the backdrop, Trump in June 2018 ordered the Pentagon to set up this new branch of the military, signing an executive order directing the Pentagon to form a so-called Space Command.

This is the actually the second new TV project for Carell announced in recent months. He’s also playing the lead, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, in an untitled series about the world of morning TV shows that’s coming to Apple’s streaming TV offering. Daniels, a five-time Emmy winner, was showrunner for The Office, which he repurposed for American TV from England. He’s also had a hand in co-creating shows like Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.