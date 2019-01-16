Rumor claims iPhone 11 will deliver huge improvement in camera quality

Hot on the heels of a wild leak which gave us a glimpse at intriguing renders of an iPhone 11 prototype, Steve Hemmerstoffer and CompareRaja are back again with another exclusive report about what features we can expect to see in Apple’s next-gen iPhone.

Citing an anonymous source, the report claims that two of the three rear sensors on the back of the iPhone 11 will be 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel sensors, a substantial bump from what is currently found on Apple’s flagship iPhone XS Max. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 will reportedly boast a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera as well.

The notion that Apple with its 2019 iPhone lineup will focus on drastically improving camera performance shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the tremendous amount of resources Apple has thrown at developing new camera technologies over the years. If the iPhone 11 does in fact sport a triple-lens camera, we can only hope that the design is the elegant horizontal design pictured above and not the wonky design below.

Image Source: Onleaks, Twitter

As for other iPhone 11 rumors, you may recall a recent rumor claiming that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup may do away with the tried and true Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. To this point, Hemmerstoffer relays that this is not a change we can expect to see this year.

Per usual, all of this information should be taken with a requisite grain of salt. It’s worth noting that Apple still hasn’t finalized any of the features of its upcoming iPhone lineup and that any product details we hear from the supply chain – however on target they may be – remain subject to change.

Incidentally, we’ve also seen reports that Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup may support faster Wi-Fi and, potentially, support for 5G. While a 5G-equipped iPhone would be nice, there’s no strong indication we’ll see one before 2020. Especially given that the original iPhone didn’t ship with 3G and that it took Apple a few years to support 4G, it stands to reason that we won’t see a 5G iPhone until 2020 at the absolute earliest.