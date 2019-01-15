This free plugin gives you a new way to watch Netflix, but it can be risky

Remember back when Netflix subscribers would constantly complain that there wasn’t anything good to watch in Netflix’s streaming content library? As the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for. Netflix users now have the exact opposite complaint as they did back then — there’s so much great content on the site that it’s often difficult to decide what to watch. That’s doubly true these days, since Netflix’s catalog is packed with great third-party content as well as countless Netflix original shows and movies. For example, here’s the full list of new Netflix originals set to debut in January alone. Hundreds upon hundreds of new Netflix original shows, movies, and specials will debut over the course of 2019, and that’s in addition to the thousands of third-party titles that will be added to the service. Who has time to watch it all? Who even has time to decide what to watch?

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately by all the choices on Netflix, you’re definitely not alone. As it turns out, however, there’s a simple free plugin that completely eliminates the anxiety of trying to decide what to watch on Netflix. There’s a catch though, and it’s a pretty big one.

Random Button for Netflix is a Chrome browser extension that’s free for anyone and everyone who uses Chrome and subscribes to Netflix. Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser and Netflix is the most popular streaming service, so that adds up to a whole lot of people. As the name suggests, this simple plugin does one thing and one thing only: It picks a random movie or show for you to stream on Netflix.

This extension is simple enough to use and it completely takes the pain out of picking something to watch on Netflix. The catch, of course, is that if you fully commit to the spirit of this plugin, the odds are pretty good that you’ll watch some bad content in between all the gems. Sometimes it’s fun to roll the dice though, and we’ve found that the plugin seems to favor shows and movies that have solid ratings.

Add a random movie/TV show button to Netflix

This extension adds a random movie/TV show button to Netflix’s interface. Choosing a movie to watch has never been so easy. Version 1.0.7: Added support for Spain Version 1.0.6: Added support for Brazil and India Known Issues: Incompatible with some ad blockers

