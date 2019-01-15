We’ve got another roundup for you to check out on Tuesday that’s packed full of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free. We dug through more than 300 different apps on sale today in order to come up with the seven best options, and they’re all listed below. These deals could be over at any minute though, so be sure to hurry up and download them while you still can.

Pluskey

Normally $0.99.

Use Mini Calculator Keyboard to SAVE TIME !

*** No more swapping between apps to calculate! ***

for everyday math, super easy and fast.

Custom keyboard with a big and intuitive numpad for iPhone and iPad users only! A must have keyboard Percentage calculations in 1-click

Mathematical equations solved easily

The perfect calculation widget for you iPhone and iPad Quick math calc for kids +Plus Emoji icons merged into keypad Simple easy to use calc Easy keyboard features make operation an intuitive breeze:

– Swipe down to HIDE the calculator

– Swipe right to CHANGE to next keyboard

– Tap on black line to INSERT numbers

– Back button ERASE last digits from calculation Now your iPhone doubles as a full power keyboard calculator.

Great for work, school, or just being super fast calculator. Pluskey is your calc app

Blink – Quick Memo

Normally $0.99.

Small memo, Huge change, Blink. Blink has remarkably fast accessibility and intuitive usability. It also has Minimal & Clean UI design. You can check everything at a glance with a unique and non-listing method. You can set priority markers and repeating notifications. Do you have something to buy on your way home? Things must done today? Plan for dinner with good friends? Or something just comes to your mind? Type down what you have to buy, to-do list, your dinner appointment with your friends and sparkling ideas on Blink and never forget! You can leave memo with a simple tap! No more complicated steps!

Tank Super Wars

Normally $6.99.

One of the most Classical Tank Battle NES / FC Game since 1990 Game Rules: – Defense your base

– Destroy all enemy tanks

– Game over, if your tank or your base is destroyed It is a modern NES classical mobile tank battle city.

Game of modern war, Boom the map, Summon your alliance, Strike the Enemy! Key Features:

– 5 difficulty levels

– Built-in 250 Maps

– Map Editor (Available on iPhone5 or higher) [Suggest use Touch Pen]

– Custom playlist (Available on iPhone5 or higher) * All custom map need to create on you own, you cannot edit or change internal built-in maps.

** We will update the number of internal map every 2 to 4 months.

Wordscanner pro

Normally $2.99.

Scanner App Scan everything into clear & sharp image/PDF. With Scanner app, you can rapidly scan documents, and convert them into PDF format, as well as save them or send them by email, Print and save to cloud. * Scan documents, photos, receipts, or just about anything. * Batch mode combines multiple scans into a single PDF. *Adopting advanced and fast algorithm, Scanner App use Advanced color processing algorithms remove shadows, correct perspective and distortion, making your scans as readable as possible. *With powerful and easily operated interface, Scanner app can fast and simply adjust brightness, rotation and color through one click on one page. Scanner app features:

1. Mobile Scanner —-scan and manage your document that may include multipage. 2. Fast scan in batch—-scan continuously in batch without process waiting, which is fast and convenient. 3. Automatic side cut—-utilize professional image processing algorithm to automatically help you cut the images. 4. Image enhancement—-ensure document is clear and readable. 5. Text Recognition (OCR) —- OCR (optical character recognition) feature extracts texts from single page for further editing or sharing. (Paid app only) 6. Multi-sized PDFs—-more than 10 PDF sizes are available (Letter,A4,B5, etc).You can customize the size or use self-adaption mode. 7. Save image to image library—-conveniently process images so as to save them to image library. 8. Email—-send your documents (PDF) or processed images by email. 9. Add Header—-seach page of document may add headers, which can be searched. 10. Custom category—-set custom category for your document to achieve convenient management and search. 11. Multiple browse modes—-support browse modes, such as list and document-categorization. 12. Copy—-support function of document copy to achieve convenient document management. 13. Search—-Fast locate documents by searching document headers, page headers, etc. Scanning tips: make sure your document is smooth and sensitive to light. Note: provided that your Iphone is 3g mode or previous mode, you are imperative to place iphone at least 25 cm away from document in order to avoid being out of focus. Background of dead color may help to achieve the best detection result of document edge.

PXL – mosaic art

Normally $1.99.

Your photos will be born again as a wonderful art.

This photo collage is what makes you feel more happy and pleased.

Let’s share the photo collage art to all over the world. – One and only photo collage art in the world

– Fast sharing PXL (Pixel) creates a new mosaic art using your memories that were taken by smart phone.

Let’s color the world with your memories. PXL is designed to create printable mosaic art. You can print: – Wedding welcome board

– Anniversary posters

– Gift for your precious one All the collage photo is able to save as 1620px high-definition image.

BigfootMoji

Normally $2.99.

It’s looking a little squatchy out there. There is only one thing to do when this happens…send squatchy emojis. Are you a Bigfoot fan, believer, enthusiasts? Maybe you just like to send funny emojis. Maybe you had an encounter…. Maybe you just think it’s a little Squatchy out there… Either way..you need to send this to your Bigfoot / Squatch friends. It’s easy to install and if they have an android phone..no worries. It will be available soon.

Rings Linking

Normally $2.99.

A highly addictive puzzle game. Game Rule:

– Link 3 or more same color elements together. Normal Mode:

– Fill up all 4 bars will go to next level.

– Game Time = 60 +(level-1) + previous level remain time

– Time up will be game over 90s Mode:

– Each game will have 90s, get the score as highest as you can

