First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer finally gets a new release date

We’ve been waiting for more than a month for Marvel and Sony to release the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, after it was first shown to CCXP attendees in Brazil. But the trailer never hit YouTube and then failed to take advantage of the pre-Christmas weekend when several blockbuster titles hit theaters, one of which was Aquaman. It now looks like we’ll finally see the first trailer this week if a new leak is correct.

Daniel Richtman, a Marvel insider who has posted accurate information on Twitter before, writes on SuperBroMovies that the first trailer will be released on January 15th, which happens to be tomorrow. We already have a pretty good idea of what’s in store for us in the first trailer. We’ll see Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio as well as The Elementals in it, but it’s unclear how Sony will want to promote the film right now.

Peter Parker is dead. He turned to dust on Titan alongside Doctor Strange and most of the Guardians after fighting Thanos in Infinity War. Sony did say while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming that Far From Home takes place minutes after Avengers: Endgame concludes, so Marvel fans who follow MCU news already know that Spider-Man, Maria Hill, and Nick Fury will all soon be resurrected.

On the other hand, a report recently said that Marvel wasn’t too happy with Sony launching the second Spider-Man film so close to Avengers 4. That’s likely not the reason why the trailer has been delayed, though. A report a few days ago said that a leaked Spider-Man 2 photo that should have been an exclusive for a magazine prompted Sony to postpone the launch of the first trailer.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, meanwhile, is painfully aware of his fans’ desire to see the trailer, as you’ll see in his hilarious response on Twitter to a funny video asking for the trailer:

I’ll see what I can do 😂 https://t.co/e4fBy5J7oz — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 13, 2019

But all fans can do now is to wait for Tuesday to arrive to see if the leak was correct. As for the full film, Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5th.