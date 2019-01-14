We’ve got some bad news about Samsung’s 5G enabled S10+

A lot of people recently have been saying that the smartphone landscape has gotten a bit boring. Despite some nice evolutionary improvements from the likes of Apple and Samsung over the years, the reality is that it’s been a while since we’ve seen a new smartphone feature that, right out of the gate, is an absolute game-changer. The impending rollout of 5G, however, is poised to change all that.

5G is poised to deliver absolutely insane speed improvements and the good news is that 5G devices are slated to launch later this year. The bad news is that the rollout of 5G isn’t going to happen overnight, which is to say it’s going to take some time before the masses can actually enjoy 5G connectivity. Indeed, this is part of the reason why Apple will likely wait until 2020 before introducing a 5G-compatible iPhone.

In the interim, a slew of Android handset makers aren’t planning on wasting anytime. The 5G smartphone invasion is about to begin and Samsung is certainly intent on being at the forefront. At the company’s upcoming Unpacked event — which is scheduled for February 20 — the company will reportedly introduce a premium Galaxy S10+ model with 5G connectivity.

Now that’s all well and good, but a new tidbit from the rumor mill reveals that Samsung’s first 5G device will be a Verizon exclusive, at least initially. According to a tweet from Max Weinbach, there was a “bidding war” amongst carriers for the privilege to carry Samsung’s first 5G device, with Verizon emerging as the victor. Weinbach adds that the exclusivity period will likely last for a few months, though there’s no telling just how long it will last.

OH! The S10+ 5G, maxed out spec'd out phone… Its a Verizon exclusive at first. They won the bidding war with Samsung for the first carrier to get it for the first couple months. Not sure how long this lasts. As an @TMobile customer… RIPPPPPPPPPP — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) January 13, 2019

Assuming the rumor pans out, I’m not terribly confident that Verizon’s exclusivity deal will help lure over subscribers from other carriers, all the more so if the exclusivity window only lasts for a few months.