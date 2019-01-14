Galaxy S10 camera specs and features detailed in new leaks

We still have more than a month to go until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 series, which means we’ve got more than a month of rumors about the phones. A recent leak detailed the various storage and RAM combos that Samsung will use for the four Galaxy S10 version that are slated to hit stores in the coming months, but the same source also mentioned other details about the phone, including camera specs.

xda-developers Max Weinbach took to Twitter to list several Galaxy S10 details, including design, specs, and features, mentioning Galaxy S10 specs in the process.

According to him, the Galaxy S10+ will have a triple-lens camera module on the back featuring a super wide-angle, a wide-angle, and a telephoto lens. The flash will be placed on the left side, and the heart rate will be found on the right side of the module, instead of being stacked as it was the case with previous generations.

S10+ is triple camera with a super wide, wide, and telephoto. Flash on the left and heart rate on the right instead of stacked. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) January 13, 2019

He also mentioned potential specs for the three lenses, citing a previous report about the phone:

This down is more rumors than facts I know but I think its accurate:

Ultra Wide: 16MP, F1.9, 123 degrees, no auto focus or OIS

Normal: 12MP, F1.5/2.4, 78 degrees, auto focus and OIS

Telephoto (S10+ only): 13MP, F2.4, 45 degrees, auto focus and OIShttps://t.co/FgfoGhKP3W — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) January 13, 2019

Weinbach also added that the camera would have a Bright Night mode that sounds similar to the Pixel 3’s low-light mode, as well as portrait lighting like the iPhone, Mate 20 Pro, and other handsets. The latter is called “stage lightning” in the code, he said.

As for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite (also known as Galaxy S10 E), Weinbach said they both get “super wide and normal” lenses.

One last thing to add to the camera, the S10 and S10 Lite get super wide and normal. S10+ also gets telephoto. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) January 13, 2019

Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe, meanwhile, made a few corrections to the recent wave of Galaxy S10 leaks.

Correct two misunderstandings:

1. Galaxy S10 is also 3-Camera, not 2-Camera. The evidence is their protective shell: S10 and S10+ have the same size camera area.

2. The S10 series will not use LPDDR5 and UDS3.0. The evidence is that AnTutu memory : it is very ordinary result pic.twitter.com/t3knLD8xXV — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2019

He said that the phones would not get fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage because the leaked benchmarks for the phone do not support the rumors. AnTuTu scores are in line with other devices, the leaker said.

Concerning the cameras, Ice said that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ would both have triple-lens cameras on the back, showing purported protective cases as evidence. Previous reports claimed that the smaller Galaxy S10 wouldn’t feature a triple lens camera arrangement.

The specs of the front-facing cameras did not come up in these tweets. All Galaxy S10 phones are expected to feature punch-hole cameras, or Infinity-O displays, with the Galaxy S10 Plus expected to feature a dual-lens selfie cam.