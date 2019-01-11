This free plugin fixes the two most annoying things about Netflix

Today is Friday, which means plenty of people across the country are getting ready to settle in over the weekend and binge-watch new movies and TV shows. This is doubly true considering how brutally cold the winter weather has gotten in many areas around the nation. We always love Netflix, but that’s especially true in cold weather — and here in the mid-Atlantic region, the temperature is now starting to drop down into the teens. Needless to say, doing anything that involves going outside has become pretty unappealing… especially when there’s so much to stream on Netflix.

If you’re a Netflix user who tends to stick to Netflix’s website as opposed to apps, there’s a good chance you’ve realized by now that there are so many ways to improve it. Chrome browser extensions allow you to get even more out of your streaming experience, and we share cool plugins with our readers all the time. Most recently, we showed you an awesome plugin that makes it so much easier to find good movies and shows to watch, and that lets you browse all of Netflix’s secret genres that are normally hidden from view. Today we’ve got a different Chrome extension for you to check out, and this time around we’re not necessarily looking to enhance Netflix, per se. Instead, this particular plugin fixes two of the most annoying things about Netflix’s website.

A free Chrome browser extension in the Chrome Web Store called Netflix Tweaked does exactly what its name suggests: it tweaks Netflix. Developed by Fluencyy LLC, the plugin has two main functions and they just so happen to address the two most annoying things people have to deal with when they browse the Netflix site.

First, and definitely most importantly, the Netflix Tweaked extension stops trailers and previews from auto-playing. Netflix is typically great at listening to user feedback, but this seems to be an area where the company refuses to budge. Well, if Netflix won’t stop those horribly annoying auto-play previews as people browse, we will.

The other annoying thing this plugin tweaks is the positioning of “Continue Watching” and “My List” rows in the Netflix user interface. Netflix annoyingly moves them around all the time so that you’re forced to check out other content in the site’s library. A lot of times you just want to keep watching a show or move to the next title in your queue, so this plugin makes that much easier.

You’ll find the full description below from the Netflix Tweaked download page in Google’s Chrome Web Store, followed by a download link.

A web extension to tweak the Netflix home screen, preventing auto-play trailers and moving your lists to the top

With the Netflix Tweaked extension, you never have to see or hear the hero trailer auto-playing on the Netflix browse screen ever again. Since I like you so much, I’ve also made it auto-sort your “continue watching” and “my list” feeds to the top! Enjoy a slightly less dumb Netflix user interface :) This extension is open source and licensed under the MIT license, so you can feel free to check out the source code at the extension home page or even contribute to make it better!

Download Netflix Tweaked for free