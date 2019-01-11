Friday’s arrival means you’ve got one last opportunity to fill your iPhone or iPad with paid iOS apps on sale for free. We rounded up the seven best paid iOS apps on sale for you yesterday, and there are still a few free downloads left if you missed it. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find eight more fresh freebies below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $1.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Locker Pro

Normally $1.99.

Too many passwords to remember? Still, use the same password for each site? Locker – the safest and most convenient private information manager, provide a whole new way of protecting your personal information. — FEATURES — – Support import and export, easy to manage your passwords.

– Support gesture and fingerprint, login faster.

– Customize color and icon for the record.

– High strength encryption to ensure your data is safe.

– Support text, voice, hand drawing and photo.

– Powerful association features, allowing you to quickly enter data.

– Support for iCloud backup and iCloud restore. Even for changing phone or the phone had lost, it can quickly recover data.

– Data destruct feature, after the wrong password more than setting times, the data will be destroyed — SECURITY — Through Apple’s security mechanism scrutinized and iOS security systems, all private data can be only stored in user’s devices or iCloud by encrypted. Nobody, including developers, is able to get private data and master password. It can be assured that the encrypted private data cannot be hacked. — LOCKER — Nowadays, everyone accesses the website with account and password. It is dangerous when you use the same username and password. Once it had been stolen, other website’s information is at a risk of leakage. On the other hand, when you use different and complex passwords, it is very hard to remember all of them. So, YOU NEED LOCKER!

Locker is a safe and convenient password manager.

It is easy to use, fast import and input.

It can manage text, hand-painted pictures, and sound recordings.

It is very safe, even if the developers can not break the user’s data.

Name Skillz: Remember Names

Normally $4.99.

Never forget a name again with Name Skillz! Renowned teachers of memory mastery techniques use the same methods as built into the Name Skillz app. It’s like Duolingo for your memory. Gain the benefits of remembering strangers names to build strong relationships, close more clients, improve sales skills, and respect from others. Remember names in three easy steps: Step 1: Learn the techniques of turning names into pictures. Step 2: Practice learning the most common names in the US by learning visuals with flashcard learning. Step 3: Test your skillz with groups of virtual people to meet and recall their names. Rank up and earn achievements to unlock bonus cards along the way. Name Skillz has over 200 common US names and association flashcards to practice. Develop the skills to easily think of associations for less common names quickly in real life situations. Features: 3 Levels: Lessons, Practice, and People

Lessons Level: Take a mini-class to learn the techniques memory masters use to easily remember names

Practice Level: Study over 200 common United States based names to learn easy visual associations for each one. Edit and create your own associations to ones best suited for you

People Level: Meet groups of virtual people from 5 to 50 at a time to test your name remembering skillz.

Bonus Cards: Unlock bonus flashcards by exploring the app and practicing regularly.

Gamified for fun play: Gain rank from Newbie to Master as you continue to practice and learn. Imagine confidently walking up to someone you met with a big smile, giving them a big smile and a firm handshake while exclaiming, “Great to see you again, Johnathan.” Be a better you today. Download Name Skillz now.

GIF Upload for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

This app helps you post GIFs to Instagram from your photo album & Dropbox. Maybe you have some funny gifs and want to upload them to Instagram. Unfortunately, Instagram doesn’t support gif.

But this app can help you: convert gif to video so that you can upload the video to Instagram. Also, you can record a funny sound or select a background music, then add them into GIF to make a Sound GIF. Brilliant Features :

* Include a powerful GIF Player

* Quickly view all saved GIFs in your photo album

* Imports GIFs from your Dropbox

* Mix your recorded sound with GIF

* Can check the GIF’s frames and save each frame easily!

* Control the play speed of a GIF : 0.5X, 2X, 4X and more

* Control the play mode of a GIF : reverse, pingpong and more

* Support 3D Touch

Block vs Block

Normally $2.99.

We modify the world most attractive puzzle game on PC / NES / FC / PS. How to play it is no need to explain. iOS “Block vs Block” allow you play against computer, or human (iPad only). – 16 different shapes

– 4 different special items

– VS mode Very attractive graphic, very easy to control, very strong computer player. What are you waiting for? Download and enjoy it now!

Pixagram

Normally $0.99.

Easily create stunning images with Pixagram, and share them to your favorite social network. Add unique filters, effect and frames to create a great design piece! ** Features **

• Color filters as lomo, vintage, …

• Light effects or overlays such as bokeh, leak

• Frame borders like instant, grunge, viewfinder, film, …

• Instafit

• Orton effect

• Add film grain

• Adjust contrast, brightness, saturation, exposure, saturation, vibrance, temperature

• 30+ fonts to add text to your photos

• Vignetting

• Save on your device

• Share with your friends on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Email, …

• High resolution export

Potato Sticker Pack

Normally $0.99.

These stickers perfectly compliment the ‘Avocado Sticker Pack’ (https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/avocado-stickers/id1222837682?mt=8) and will be a great addition to livening up your banter. I’ll be sure to update this pack over the coming months with more potatoes for you to enjoy! I welcome all potato suggestions, please send requests here: https://www.instagram.com/potato_sticker_pack/

ImageGet – Downloader From Web

Normally $1.99.

This is a great tools for download images. To save all images on a web page with only one button. Photography forums, technical forums, news pages, images easily saved. – Enter the URL, you can easily download all images on the page.

– Support batch download images in background.

– Support image size filter, download only big picture, ignore the small icons.

– Support image type filter, JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF.

– Support for iPad horizontal screen, vertical screen use.

– Powerful picture browsing, full screen scaling.

– Images can bulk import library.

– Embedded browser supports browser bookmarks.

