Best Buy was one of the top online destinations for our readers this past Black Friday and Cyber Week, which probably goes without saying. The nation’s top dedicated consumer electronics always has some of the best deals of the season on the most popular gadgets and gizmos out there. Of course, just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean Best Buy is done offering killer deals. And now, the retailer has just kicked off its first big sale 2019.

Called simply the “2 Day Sale,” this new Best Buy sale will last for… you guessed it… 2 days. It began on Friday morning and will run through 11:59 PM CT. During that time span you can save big on some of the hottest gear available right now, like Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, iPad Pro tablets, 4K TVs, some of the most powerful flagship smartphones available right now, and plenty more. Shop the full 2 day sale right here on Best Buy’s website, and be sure to check out our top 10 favorite deals below.

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Matte Silver

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening

The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use

With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Matte Silver: $179.99 (save $120)



Beats by Dr. Dre – urBeats³ Earphones with Lightning Connector

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort

A variety of eartip options provides individualized fit for noise isolation

Secure-fit wingtips provide added stability and confidence during activity

Tangle-free flat cable, magnetic earbuds and carrying case offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre – urBeats³ Earphones with Lightning Connector: $39.99 (save 60)

Save up to$150 on select iPad Pro models

10.5-inch to 12.9-inch Retina display

A10X or A11X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor or Face ID

12MP camera with 4K HD video

7MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Four speaker audio

LG 70″ UK6190 Series LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Quad-core processor

Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors. 4K Active HDR

The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization. webOS

Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. Slim unibody

This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room. Ultra surround

Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV. True Color Accuracy

Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 69.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG 70″ UK6190 Series LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 (save $100)

Insignia 55” LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. True-to-life picture quality

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 54.5” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

Insignia 55” LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $329.99 (save $120)

Insignia 43” LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Insignia 43” LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $199.99 (save $130)

Google – Home Mini – Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

Comes with YouTube Music Premium – free for 14 days

With Music Premium, you can use a simple voice command to stream ad-free music at home. After your first 14 days, you’ll have the opportunity to extend your free trial for an additional 3 months.* A powerful little helper

Get hands-free help in any room with Google Home Mini. It’s powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google. Get answers from Google

Use your voice to quickly find information about the weather, news, sports and more. “Hey Google, will I need an umbrella today?” Manage your day from breakfast to bed

Get help around the house with things like your schedule, commute, travel information and more. Google Home Mini can even help you find a lost iPhone or Android phone and make phone calls to any personal contact or business.¹ “Hey Google, wake me up at 6:30 AM tomorrow.” Play, pause and rewind. Hands-free

Control your favorite music, movies and shows, using only your voice.² “Hey Google, play some pop music.” Control your smart home

Use your voice to control your compatible lights, thermostats and more. Google Home Mini works with more than 1,000 smart devices from over 150 popular brands. “Hey Google, turn off the bedroom lights.” Your voice. Your info

Get personalized responses for everyone at home with voice recognition.³ “Hey Google, when is my first meeting tomorrow?” Fun for the whole family

Learn something new, play fun games and listen to stories with the Google Assistant. Want to tell the kids breakfast is ready? Broadcast a message to other Google Home devices around the house.⁴ “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”

Google – Home Mini – Smart Speaker with Google Assistant: $29.99 (save $19)

Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+

Requires qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint.

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 13.3″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 13.3″ Full HD 10-point multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8250U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 2.62 lbs. and measures 0.6″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-polymer battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Dual-band wireless network connectivity

Built-in high-speed wireless LAN built into the screen, so it connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards in both laptop and tablet modes. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 13.3″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $629.99 (save $200)

Lenovo 330S-15IKB 15.6″ Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ Full HD display

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8250U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 1TB Hard Drive plus Intel Optane Memory for ample storage space

Incorporates a large-capacity 1TB hard drive for ample storage, with a 16GB solid state drive as a cache to speed up start times and accelerate frequently accessed data. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.12 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD, MultiMediaCard, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats. Next-generation wireless connectivity

Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo 330S-15IKB 15.6″ Laptop: $499.99 (save $80)