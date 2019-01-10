Leak offers more details about Samsung’s flat Galaxy S10

For months now, we’ve been referring to the cheapest Galaxy S10 version that Samsung will sell in stores come early March as the Galaxy S10 Lite. More recently, we learned that the phone would be anything but lite when it comes to specs, as Samsung is expected to use the same high-end processor in all of its Galaxy S10 phones. The same reports said the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a flat screen design and lack an in-display fingerprint sensor to keep costs down. And now a fresh leak offers even more new details about the phone.

According to information that accessory retailer Mobile Fun received from a supplier in China, the Galaxy S10 Lite will actually be called Galaxy S10 E. While we can’t confirm it, that’s a name that would do the phone justice, considering that the “Lite” moniker is usually associated with mid-range phones.

The source apparently tested new screen protectors on an actual the Galaxy S10 E device. The report goes on to say that the Galaxy S10 E won’t have an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will get the feature.

Image Source: Mobile Fun

The image above from Mobile Fun shows screen protectors for all three models, suggesting that the smaller Galaxy S10 E phone will also feature a curved display. Previous reports said the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 phone would be the only one to have a flat screen, a feature Galaxy S fans have wanted for years. The phone is also expected to have a fingerprint sensor on one of the sides instead of under the display or on the back.

A different leak from Mobile Fun a few weeks ago said that the three Galaxy S10 phones will be called Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Edge, and Galaxy S10 Plus. In other words, nothing is official at this point. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 handsets are expected to be released in early March following an unveiling in late February.