Samsung confirms foldable phone will launch in the first half of the year

The best thing coming out of CES 2019 might be a product that regular mortals don’t get to see, and that’s because Samsung showcased a Galaxy F prototype to clients behind closed doors. Samsung, of course, showed us cleverly hidden renders of the phone back in early November when it unveiled some of the technologies that will power the gadget, including the Infinity Flex screen and the One UI interface that it developed with Google.

But partners got to see the foldable handset in person, and it looks like they were mostly impressed with what they saw, though Samsung still has some issues to fix. A new report now tells us that Samsung confirmed the foldable phone would launch in the first half of 2019, just as previous rumors said.

Samsung has yet to tell the world what it will name the Galaxy F phone, although names like Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flex have been floating around. Also, we have no idea how much it’ll cost, but the phone is rumored to be more expensive than the iPhone, with prices set between $1,500 and $2,000.

That said, Samsung’s Director of Product Strategy and Marketing Suzanne de Silva told DigitalTrends that the phone should hit stores in the first half of 2019. The exec did not offer an actual launch date for the phone, but reiterated that it’d make use of the Infinity Flex screen Samsung unveiled two months ago:

What you’re really seeing there is that people want a bigger display, right? That’s the reason we got rid of the bezels. That’s the reason we created the Infinity Flex, so that we can give consumers the biggest display.

This will be the first year when Samsung has more than two flagship phones in stores, so it’ll be interesting to see how it times the launches. Three Galaxy S10 versions will be unveiled next month and hit stores in early March. At least one 5G version of the Galaxy S10 will launch in several markets in the first half of 2019. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to drop in August at the earliest. And the Galaxy F Foldable will launch by June.