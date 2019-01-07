Today marks the start of CES 2019, the biggest consumer electronics trade show of the year. Thousands upon thousands of new products will be introduced over the course of the next few days, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Of course this year, like every year in the past, the hottest new devices of the year will be nowhere to be found in Las Vegas this week. CES is great for new TVs, laptops, and smart home gadgets, but things like new iPhones and Galaxy phones never make an appearance at the show.

Lucky for us, there will also be plenty of leaks to enjoy this week, as there have been in weeks past. Where this year’s new “iPhone 11” is concerned, we saw the phone’s updated design leak on Sunday. Of course, we still have more than 8 months to wait before Apple’s next-generation iPhones become a reality. The hotly anticipated Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will launch much sooner than that — next month, in fact — and now we have some stunning new images to enjoy while we wait.

Last year was a rough one for Samsung’s flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 were all wonderfully sleek and powerful handsets… but they were also horribly boring. Samsung decided not to use new smartphone designs in 2018, so the company’s new flagship phones all looked just like its flagship phones from 2017. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Samsung also failed to add any notable new features to its 2018 flagship smartphone lineup. That meant fans had absolutely no incentive to upgrade, and Samsung’s high-end phone sales suffered tremendously as a result.

While 2018 was marked by boring new Samsung phones, 2019 will be just the opposite. In fact, the upcoming Galaxy S10 might be the most exciting smartphone Samsung has ever made.

The Galaxy S10 series will feature an entirely new design that is almost all screen on the front side. The bezels above and below Samsung’s gorgeous Super AMOLED displays have been dramatically reduced, and small holes will be cut out of the screen itself to make room for front-facing cameras. We also have plenty more to look forward to, such as in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, exciting new camera technology, exciting new finishes, and more.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 series is expected to debut in late February. In the meantime, graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully created a collection of stunning renders for us to enjoy. You’ll find a few of them below along with a video, and the rest can be seen on his Behance page.