Prediction: FX and HBO beat Netflix and Amazon at the 2019 Golden Globes

Streaming content giants like Netflix and Amazon keep giving consumers tons of reasons to cut the cord and ditch expensive cable packages, now that the inventories of services like these are chock-a-block with top-notch, high-quality programming. From critically acclaimed movies like Roma to series like Narcos and tons more still to come — like Amazon’s forthcoming Lord of the Rings series for which its reportedly earmarked a huge production budget — viewers have no shortage of content to binge.

Even so, one prediction might surprise you — specifically, that a pair of traditional cable players (FX and HBO) are going to take home more golden statues than Netflix and Amazon at this Sunday’s Golden Globes awards ceremony. According to awards prediction and entertainment news website Gold Derby, both FX and HBO are forecast to take home three Golden Globes each, with just two predicted for Amazon and one for Netflix.

Call it the attack of the old school (sorry streamers). According to the predictions here, FX is going to score a trophy for actor Matthew Rhys’ performance in The Americans, for the limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace and for that series’ lead actor Darren Criss. (All three took home matching Emmy Awards in recent months, the site notes as further evidence that these are solid predictions).

The site thinks HBO, meanwhile, will take home Golden Globes for Amy Adams’ and Patrician Clarkson’s performances in Sharp Objects, as well as for Henry Winkler’s performance in Barry.

Shifting to the streaming competition, the site is betting on Michael Douglas to win a “Best TV Comedy Actor” Golden Globe for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. Over at Amazon, it’s forecast to take home two golden statues — one for “Best Comedy Series” for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and a “Best TV Comedy Actress” Golden Globe for Rachel Brosnahan’s performance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

So there you have it. We’ll see who ends up on top — the streaming upstarts or the established cable veterans. Meanwhile, you can tune in yourself to find out, with the Golden Globes set to air on NBC on Sunday, January 6, starting at 8 p.m. eastern.