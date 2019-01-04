A new leak shows us how awesome the Galaxy S10’s new design is going to be

The Galaxy S10 isn’t official, but we already have a pretty good idea of what Samsung will offer fans come February. A slew of leaks and reports have revealed that Samsung is working on up to five handset versions, including two 5G models and a device with a flat screen, and that all these devices will come with new Infinity-O displays. That’s the marketing term Samsung uses for displays with punch-hole selfie cameras, a design that enables notch-less, all-screen smartphones. Accessory makers have already crafted screen protectors for the unreleased Galaxy S10 versions and we already saw a video revealing that the Galaxy S10+ will have a screen as big as the entire Galaxy Note 7. Now, a brand new leak shows us exactly how amazing Samsung’s new design really is.

After posting a video that told us the Galaxy S10+ would be as big as its predecessor, Samsung insider Ice Universe is back with a video that shows a new screen protector for the phone. The point of the new clip is to highlight how incredibly thin the bezels of the new flagship will be compared to predecessors.

In the video above, Ice compares the Galaxy S10 screen protector to the Galaxy S8, S9+, and Note 9, but also to the Oppo Find X, a slider phone that features a notch-less, all-screen design. As you can easily see, the Galaxy S10 will be unlike anything Samsung has ever done. Leaked screen protectors that Ice showed off on Twitter in the past few months told the same story: the Galaxy S10’s top and bottom bezels will be about as thin as the bezels on Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone XS phones. This new video further reinforces the idea that the Galaxy S10 will be gorgeous.

Again, we’re assuming all these Galaxy S10 accessories that keep popping up are the real deal, and that they’re based on Samsung’s actual designs for the phone. After all, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 design has been finalized for some time now, as the phones are already in production ahead of their rumored early March release. Samsung is said to be planning an Unpacked press conference to unveil the new phones on February 20th, but the company has yet to send out press invitations.