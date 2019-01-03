This new leak is our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 in the wild

Samsung will finally take the wraps off its next range of flagship smartphones sometime in the next few months, but at the rate the leaks are spilling out, there won’t be much left to reveal by then. On Thursday, VentureBeat reporter Evan Blass shared what appears to be the first clear look at the Galaxy S10 (codenamed Beyond 1) in the wild. And while the screen has been blurred, the design appears to mirror what we’ve seen in leaks and reports.

The purported photograph of the phone shows us very little that we don’t already know. As expected, the Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s first flagship phone to feature an Infinity-O display, which the company unveiled late last year. By cutting out a small hole for the front-facing camera, Samsung was able to eliminate the notch.

As substantial as the design changes are, the bezels honestly haven’t shrunk quite as much as we thought they may. Personally, I can’t stand the look of the notch, and I find Samsung’s solution to be a sensible alternative, but if this is the final design of the Galaxy S10, it might not turn quite as many heads as Samsung hopes it will. In fact, it looks nearly identical to the Galaxy A8s that Samsung unveiled a month ago:

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

But the photograph isn’t the only news that Blass dropped on Thursday, as he revealed in a subsequent tweet that the Galaxy S10 is capable of wirelessly charging other compatible devices, including phones and smartwatches. This isn’t something that has been discussed much, if at all, in previous leaks, which goes to show that Samsung might have a few more tricks up its sleeve for the big reveal event in February after all.