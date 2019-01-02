New rumor points to Samsung’s foldable phone sporting a triple-lens rear camera

Now that we’ve turned a page on the calendar, we’re closer than ever to the launch of Samsung’s much-anticipated foldable phone, a device that’s been the source of endless rumors and speculation — for good reason. It’s going to be big, plenty expensive, sport an all-new form factor that will be alien to smartphone users — and now we’ve got a new rumor about the camera to add to the pile, courtesy of Korean publication ET News.

The phone, which is already being referred to in some circles as the Galaxy Fold, will reportedly ship with a triple-lens rear camera — which certainly makes sense and is in line with an earlier Samsung release like the Galaxy A7.

The A7’s camera includes a main sensor as well as a depth sensor, in addition to an ultra-wide lens. When the Galaxy A9 came along earlier this year, Samsung added a telephoto lens to give it a quad-camera setup. ET News, however, reports that Samsung is going to revert to the A7’s triple-camera setup for the upcoming foldable phone, which is also the setup the company will reportedly bring to the Galaxy S10.

This new report doesn’t share any details about the camera on the front of the foldable phone. If you want a taste of some of the other specs, we told you just a few weeks ago that the foldable phone would be powered by the Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. When it comes to the battery, the handset will feature two distinct battery cells, one in each half of the chassis, for a total capacity of 5,000 mAh to 6,000 mAh.

As 2018 drew to a close, a number of reports suggested the foldable phone is also going to seriously drain your wallet, with some estimates putting the price range at between $1,930 and $2,570. No wonder Samsung is reportedly considering gearing this toward middle-aged, working professionals. At any rate, we don’t have to wait much longer for it to arrive — March is still the month everything is looking toward.