Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone in Europe this year

Samsung unveiled its first foldable smartphone back in early November, during its yearly developer conference, but didn’t tell us what it would be called. Samsung left plenty of details out of the event, focusing on the new Infinity Flex screen technology, as well as the One UI user interface that will power the handset. The main specs were also kept secret, and the phone was shown in a protective case that made it look rather bulky.

Samsung also failed to tell us how much it’ll cost or when it’ll launch. But the phone, usually referred to as Galaxy F in rumors and reports, is expected to drop in the first half of 2019. A new report says that Samsung will bring the Galaxy Fold to various European countries, suggesting it will test out the new form factor in several markets this year.

Galaxy Fold is one of the rumored commercial names for the upcoming smartphone, according to Dutch blog GalaxyClub. Samsung registered the Galaxy Fold trademark in Turkey, and Samsung usually makes use of whatever new marketing terms it registers with local trademark authorities.

GalaxyClub also notes that, while it’s unclear when the phone will launch, the Galaxy Fold will be available in European countries — specifically, model number SM-F900F. Details about the price aren’t available either, but previous reports said the phone would retail for anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000 when it launches.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the handset is coming to Europe. A previous report, which also mentioned the same high-price for the handset, said the flexible handset would be available in the UK this year, with local carrier EE inking an exclusivity deal for the handset. Samsung is expected to unveil its newest flagships, including the Galaxy S10 series, the first 5G phones (including a Galaxy S10 version), and the Galaxy F in the coming months.