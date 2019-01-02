We kicked off the new year with a great roundup of 10 paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. If you missed it, there are actually still a few freebies to be found in there, so definitely go back and check it out. Once you’re done with that, check out today’s fresh new roundup that’s packed with seven different premium apps that are all on sale for free right now. These deals could be done at any moment, of course, so gran them while you still can.

Heart Mate

Normally $0.99.

With the Heart Mate heart rate assistant, you can detect and record your heart rate at any time without a heart rate monitor such as a smart wristband. By setting tag tags, the current status can be quickly recorded, such as after a meal, after exercise, etc. It is convenient to retrieve heart rate data with the same tag in the future so as to analyze heart rate data under these scenarios and discover health problems.

Heart rate data will be automatically synced to Apple Health App.

Download Heart Mate

Find My Headphones – Wireless

Normally $4.99.

Lost your Bluetooth headphones? Now you can find it in seconds! Find your lost AirPods, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Jaybird, JBL, and more. Works with any BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0) headphones, headset, or earbuds. HOW IT WORKS:

• Launch the application

• If your lost headphones are powered on and within range you will see it in the list. Select them.

• Walk around slowly. As you move closer to your lost headphones the indicator will change from Cold to Warmer / Hot.

• When you are about 3-5 feet away from your headphones the indicator will display Hot. Hooray! You found your headphones! Using this app the following devices could be found:

• Apple AirPods

• Beats Solo 3, Powerbeats 3, BeatsX, Studio, Pill

• JBL Everest Elite/100, E65BTNC, J46BT, T450BT, E45BT, Reflect Contour / Mini

• Bose AE2, SoundLink, SoundSport, Revolve, Color II

• Jabra Move, Classic, Storm, Extreme2, Mini, Talk, PRO

• Jaybird Freedom 1/2/F5, X3 Sport, Run

• Many other different wireless headphones and earbuds. Works with almost any lost wireless earbuds, headset or headphones! NOTE: The app’s scanner can track other Bluetooth 4.0 devices such as hearing aids that are powered on and actively advertising.

Download Find My Headphones – Wireless

Smart GPS Speedometer PRO

Normally $3.99.

Displays current speed on a digital/analog speedometer, keeps track of your top speed and average speed. Speedometer also allows you to easily switch between units of measurement (mph or km/h) for use in your vehicle (your cycle, your car, on a boat or on an airplane) and track your journey with live tracking on map! ● DISPLAY MODE

– Switch between KM/H and MPH mode for speed measurement.

– Analog speedometer in portrait mode.

– Landscape mode to display digital Speedometer in full screen.

– Showing Average and Maximum Speed of the trip.

– Switch between bike and car mode with 120 km/h to 360 km/h speed range. ● GPS INDICATOR

– Show GPS accuracy indicator. ● TRACKING

– Keeps track of travelled distance, average speed and top speed.

– Store history of tracking data along with the real time data display.

– Ability to turn tracking on/off.

– Time tracking with total travelled time.

– Reset history tracking data quickly and easily. ● SPEED LIMIT ALARM

– Option to set speed limit and get notification alarm when you cross the predefined speed limit.

– Advanced feature to provide you safely while driving ● MUSIC

– Select multiple songs or music track from the music library

– Play music in background when using Speedometer for live tracking ● MAP

– Show current speed and distance.

– Show current position on map in real time with Standard, Satellite or Hybrid view. ● WEATHER

– Show weather conditions for the current place.

– Show sunrise and sunset time. ● NOTE:

– Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

– GPS is not always accurate due to device hardware sensor limitations.

– Data connection is required to see map.

– Make sure you have enabled the location service for the application.

To enable – Settings > Privacy > Location Services > ON

Download Smart GPS Speedometer PRO

Do.List: To Do List

Normally $3.99.

HOW IT WORKS: Plan your tasks into Today, Tomorrow, and Later lists. Use Life Lists to organize everything else! MAIN LISTS

○ Today

○ Tomorrow

○ Later LIFE LISTS

The popular Life List feature helps organize your life:

○ Grocery lists

○ Packing lists

○ Shopping lists

○ Shows to watch

○ Books to read

○ +Create your own GET ALL THE FEATURES

Pay one time!

No Ads

No account / registration needed GREAT REVIEWS

More than 95% of reviewers give Do.List 3-5 stars!

Over 92% give it 4 or 5 stars! COOL FEATURES

○ An extremely helpful Grocery List!

○ Easy drag and drop to prioritize your tasks

○ Make new lists for errands, vacations, etc

○ Simple designs, zero confusion!

○ iCloud backup

○ Apple Watch Support

○ Today widget

○ 3D Touch Shortcuts

○ A badge to show number incomplete “Sticking with this type of task delegation is a great decision.”

-iPhoneAppsReviewOnline.com IT’S BUILT FOR YOU

Do.List is a task management app for people. I’m not building for an enterprise corporate client. I design for normal lives. SIMPLE – START IN SECONDS

The design is simple enough that it’s intuitive. Use the tutorial to get started or skip it and explore! SCHEDULING

When you need to give a task a due date, add it to the “Reminders” list and you’ll get a reminder! FOCUS

When you open Do.List, the home screen is “Today”. That helps keeps the focus on what’s important. “Do.List is a minimalist app empowering focus.”

-AppPicker.com MOTIVATION

Choose the notifications that work for you:

○ Get daily quotes

○ Productivity tips

○ “Sunday Night Prep” reminders to prepare for the week

○ “Monday Morning Pep” motivation “Personally, I love this app… I encourage anyone who needs to organize their life and loves doing it with lists to use this.”

InsideHerHead.net PROTECTION FROM YOURSELF

Long lists of errands or tasks become overwhelming. If your Today list goes over 5 tasks you’ll be encouraged to shorten it! DATA BACKUP

All data saved locally on phone, plus just tap “Backup” in Settings to backup to iCloud. **************************************** OTHER LIFE LISTS

– Grocery List

– Gift ideas

– Movies to See

– Bucket Lists

– Yard Tasks

– Trip Packing Lists

– And more! Summary of Lists

> Three main to-do lists: Today, Tomorrow, Later

> 30+ Life Lists for various non-urgent task management

> Daily, Weekly, & Monthly lists for repetitive tasks Stats

> Get Daily & Weekly “Done” stats after each completed task

> From the “Done” list, view your completed stats PLEASE READ WHAT DO.LIST IS NOT:

– Do.List is not a calendar and will not offer that functionality in the foreseeable future. – Do.List’s design encourages going deadline-free. Instead, it encourages you to focus and look at your list often. – Do.List does not allow you to sync lists. It is not an enterprise app for teams, it’s for people and their lives! – Do.List is iPhone only. There’s no syncing, so it doesn’t require an account.

Download Do.List: To Do List

iRingtones – Free Unlimited Ringtones

Normally $0.99.

Ringtones for iPhone! Incredibly easy and fast! Please Note: You’ll need to sync with iTunes to get Ringtones into the Settings section of your iPhone.

3. Click save, and you’re done.

Download iRingtones – Free Unlimited Ringtones

TextVideo – Text on Video

Normally $2.99.

TextVideo will give you a simple way to add text on video. Especially, text can be warped, rotated and animated. Features

– Hundred fonts are available

– Various transition effect for text

– Various animation effect for text

– Live preview before share out

– Crop & Trim Video

– Add background music

– Rotate & Flip Video

– Shape video in different shapes

– Share your video montages on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flickr…

Download TextVideo – Text on Video

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

Download Week Calendar Widget Pro