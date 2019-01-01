The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in January 2019

Happy New Year, everyone! What better way to celebrate than with a metric ton of new shows and movies on Netflix? That’s exactly what the streaming service has in store for this month, with a bunch of new and returning originals set to drop over the course of the next few weeks. In terms of licensed content, January’s selection is highlighted by all four Indiana Jones movies, Pulp Fiction, The Dark Knight, The Departed, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As for originals, The Punisher returns for its sophomore season (and what will likely be its last season if Netflix plans to cancel all of its Marvel shows), while Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will wrap up its fourth and final season. And it didn’t quite make our list, but the third season of A Series of Unfortunate Events arrives this month too.

Here are the ten best shows and movies slated to hit Netflix in the month of January:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in January, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.