This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Into The Dark : Narakan

Normally $3.99.

You awaken, lost inside an ominous forest, abound with fearsome creatures intent on cracking your knight’s plate armor open and feasting on your bloodied flesh. You brave the threatening black wood, searching for the radiantly-glowing child calling your name; wondering, too, how she knows your name. You didn’t know it; not before she called it. Find the Child.

Defy the Foe.

Escape the Forest.

Conquer Fear. ——————————————————

INTO THE DARK : Narakan combines the strategic gameplay of turn-based games like chess and tactics games with world exploration and puzzle-solving elements from retro adventure games to deliver a distinct dungeon-crawler-type game for your phone. Aided by a narrative told in a darkly poetic, gruesome prose discovered in fragments, the clean, minimalist style and dark ambient mood of the game, expressed in every detail, from the art to the music, make the game a unique, compelling, immersive, intuitive, and engrossing experience for fans of the adventure/strategy, RPG, roguelike, and tactics genres. ——————————————————

FEATURES: – Story Mode: Follow this dire tale, beckoned along by a mysterious child, as you piece together the fragments of your painful memories and discover yourself and your relationship to this dark forest, this place of burning foes, living stones, and one fleeting child, endlessly calling you from the black. – Endless Mode: True mobile arcade style, you can duke it out with all manner of creatures, wave after wave, area past area, as far as you can survive the horrors of the dark forest. Check out your Achievements, and try to beat your previous best! – Hand-crafted maps: Each world map serves a purpose, optimized for gameplay, storytelling, and teaching game mechanics in the most intuitive and unobtrusive manner possible. – Unique art style: Boasting a distinct, geometric, retro, art style, developed specifically for the game, like pixel art that uses diamond-shaped pixels, the entire tile-set, from world to characters, to icons, and VFX has been designed and hand-crafted for a stylish and cohesive look and feel. – Inventory Items: Over 40 unique weapons and spells to find! Each has a story to tell, pieces of your past. Find the spell and weapon combinations that suit your style of play, with choices ranging from Short Sword to Pole Axe and powerful elemental spells of fire, ice, lightning, and earth, many strategic combinations are possible. – Varied Enemy Types: Encounter over 10 different enemy types, learn their patterns, study their movement, and choose your tactics carefully, and you just might survive the dread wood’s denizens! The things these hateful creatures will do once you are felled would chill the blood of knights braver than you’ve ever been. – Boss Fights: ‘Nuff said!

FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime

Normally $0.99.

Fool your friends and prank your family into thinking you’re FaceTiming with a celebrity, athlete, or long lost friend. Take a selfie, then upload a photo of anyone else you can think of, and like magic the screenshot will be created. Once you’ve created your fake screenshot, share your creation on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or Instagram and watch your friends react!

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

Now record GPS tracks, monitor your performance, share your outdoor activities with friends!

Do you want to track your outdoor activities?

Do you need to navigate to waypoints?

Do you want to store your favorites destinations? MyTracks is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. MyTracks takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. No login or account required, just turn it on and go! Adaptive:

▪ Great for hiking, skiing, snowboarding, running, sailing, walking, flying, navigating, biking, geocaching and more!

▪ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures!

▪ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations! Over 1 million users, top rated around the world.

▪ Great for military navigational applications! Features:

⊹ Ultra high precision instruments.

⊹ Accurate max/avg. Speed calculations.

⊹ Total/Moving time automatic counting.

⊹ Best map selection which include road, terrain, satellite, and marine map types.

⊹ Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format.

⊹ Barometer/Pedometer.

⊹ Airplane Flight tracking.

⊹ Sunrise/Sunset calculation.

⊹ Long term recording till battery run out.

⊹ Fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track.

⊹ Gradient track by speed or altitude. Make sure GPS working background normally, please switch “ALLOW ACCESS LOCATION” into ‘Always’.

Long term using GPS, will dramatically increase your battery consumption.

Scelta: Track my weight

$4.99 in-app purchase for Scelta Pro is currently free.

Your weight fluctuates daily. In contrast to other apps Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your real weight progress! If you have ever used a scale regularly you know this problem:

Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s difficult to say whether you gained weight, lost weight or just had a heavy day. Salty food, hydration status, sleep, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are just some of the many factors that can influence your weight heavily in the short term. To know what’s really going on you need to compare averages to each other. – eg. the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time spans is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight. Scelta calculates this “scale delta“ for you and makes weight tracking approachable, meaningful, a lot of fun and incredibly motivating. Data visualisation of the next generation:

• Your real progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected time span to the previous time span, eg. 7 days vs 7 days prior

• Linear regression instead of peaks and valleys: A line of best fit shows your actual weight trend graphically

• Reach your own goal: select eg. “- 1 lb per week” (or “- 0,5kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how good you’re doing by taking a look at your adherence percentage

• Hear your weight: Swipe on the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on devices with Taptic Engine) the value of your weight entries (you’ve never seen, heard or felt your weight this way!)

• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal

• After setting a new goal (eg. a lean gaining phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress

• See a graph of your goal adherence for every day since you first set your goal. Swiping on it reveals your weekly rate of weight change and how well you adhered to your goal in the 7, 14 oder 30 day average comparison on that day. There has never been anything like it before. And because everything is more fun as a game:

• The RPG where you are the main character: Collect Scelta Points by reaching your own goal and level up

• Prolific story: Unlock many different achievements for your adhering to your weight adventure

• Online leader boards: Compete with your friends or users worldwide to see who accomplishes their personal weight goals best Losing weight on a fat-loss diet, keeping your lean-gaining phase in check or if you’re just trying to maintain your current weight:

Weight Tracking has never been this fun! What position will you reach with your personal progress in the leader boards?

Download Scelta now and try it today!

Telepaste

Normally $0.99.

Download Telepaste for Mac for free at: https://jinghan.me/telepaste/resources/Telepaste4Mac.zip Copy and paste between devices within 1 second!

Not more than one button need to be pressed!

No wifi/bluetooth connection is needed!

Auto generate QR codes from clipboard!

Auto copy decoded content to clipboard!

You can even auto save to your photo library!

URL, phone numbers or time detection, one tap to browse, to call or to create an event! Especially useful for those who have more than one iOS devices. Telepaste uses QR codes as a media, is able to auto capture contents from your pasteboard and generate QR code before you get in the app. You don’t have to press any button to generate the code! Telepaste also supports auto-copying the decoded contents to the pasteboard, really a convenient utility! Don’t miss it!

Cribbage Premium

Normally $1.99.

Catch the crib! Play the App Store’s top rated cribbage online with your friends or anyone in the world! With fluid action, this game is intuitive and easy to play for both novice and experienced players. New to Cribbage? Cribbage Premium helps you every step of the way. Use hints to develop your skills and strategy. If you’re unsure how a hand was scored, use the “Explain” button for a breakdown of the points. Think you’re a pro? Challenge yourself against our world class expert AI! Compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and earn all 42 achievements. Count your own cards! Play muggins and steal missed points from your opponent! Cribbage will keep you endlessly entertained.

__________________________________________ Awesome Features: • Voice chat lets you be more social during online games • Find opponents while you play with background matchmaking • Single Player games have easy, medium, hard and expert opponents • Personalize your cards, pegs, board, and background • Choose automatic or manual card counting • Play muggins and steal points from your opponent • Show you’re a pro by earning all 42 achievements • Compete for top spots on the leaderboard • See detailed breakdowns of the points scored in a hand with the explain button • Use hints to develop your strategy

__________________________________________ Customer Reviews: “The only Cribbage game you should consider for the iPhone.” “Keeps me in shape for the real thing!” “I had never played Cribbage before but I learned quickly. I love it! This app is definitely worth the money.”

Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine

Normally $0.99.

Treasure Miner is a classic sandbox game. Build your own mine infastructure and be the first miner, who discover rare artefacts, ores and gems. Sell your discoveries and expand your mine with new buildings, more lifts or better equipment. You can also upgrade your skills or buy new items, like ladders, lamps, signs or new tools. So what are you waiting for? Take your pick and dig as deep as you can into the mine. Be the best miner on earth! Game features:

-discover 17 rare ores and minerals ( silver, gold, emerald , uranium , diamond … )

-discover rare artefacts

-build up your mine with different buildings

-a lot of different items ( ladders, signs, bridge and more )

-improve your infastructure with lifts or a lorry

-randomed and deep maps

-optimated for phone and tablets Coming soon:

We are working for a big update with a new mine, more gems and more new

features. Please help us by rating the game, sending us your suggestions on how we can

improve this game or just follow us on facebook, twitter or youtube.

PicCollage EDU – Collage Maker

Normally $1.99.

“From the creators of PicCollage, the hugely popular photo app with over 160 million downloads, PicCollage EDU is the SAFEST and most user-friendly collage app available. With no account required to use the app and no social sharing features, it’s perfect for young children and for classroom use. PicCollage EDU also offers hundreds of free backgrounds, fun stickers, and fonts. Easily create amazing collages with PicCollage EDU and save them to your device or print them out! “”PicCollage EDU”” is by far one of the easiest and safest apps I have run across for elementary learners. I love the option to turn off the image search in the settings and how social media sharing is not allowed. Everything is safe and secure!”” Julie S., Elementary Instructional Technology Consultant Highlighted features: * Safe and fun for all ages and perfect for classrooms.

* Import photos from your photo library.

* Rotate, resize, and delete scraps with simple touch gestures.

* Easily “”clip”” photos by outlining the area you want with your finger.

* Doodle drawings on your collage with our new “”Doodle”” tool.

* Access hundreds of stickers and backgrounds for FREE.

* Choose from a variety of fun frames to create an instant collage.

* Over 100 colorful backgrounds and fun stickers.

* Square and portrait layouts.

Sketch Fan Pro – My Art Pad

Normally $5.99.

Sketch Fan is a mobile drawing application created specifically for creative professionals. Its painting and drawing function is very groundbreaking, with realistic brushes and breakthrough watercolors. The canvas can be enlarged 64 times with a high-precision grid display, and the artwork is accurate to the pixel level. Full-featured painting tools, with over 80 exquisite brushes, erasers, smearing tools and ruler auxiliary tools, color picker, and an advanced layers system that can import background images and sketching, black ink, color painting, color separation, sharpen layer processings. Adjustment for brush size and transparency, unlimited undo and redo, continuous automatic saving, simple and easy to use interface, even beginners can quickly get started. GPU hardware acceleration, you can create beautiful sketches, fascinating pictures and wonderful illustrations anywhere and anytime. And you can share your works on social networks.

Whereas painting is not only drawing, it also powerfully to edit image. It can bring life photographs with artistic. When you understand it thoroughly, you couldn’t part with it. It will become more and more powerful, as it is still progress.

If you find any questions or suggestions, please feedback us by email aschuking@outlook.com. Art life, creativity, leaving beauty at around, recording moments, depicting the future. Features:

– Over 80 fine brushes

– Breakthrough watercolor brushes

– Smear tools

– Ruler auxiliary tools

– Unlimited Undo and Redo

– Advanced layers system

– Sketching, Ink Painting and other image processing

– 64x magnification, high precision grid display

Backgammon Premium

Normally $1.99.

Play the #1 Backgammon on the App Store! Now with the best online Backgammon experience with background match-making and live games via Game Center. Challenge your friends, play against random opponents, compete for leaderboard glory, and earn achievements. – – – – – – ** Recommended by MacWorld as a Top Download for your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad in their November 2010 issue. ** “Backgammon Premium is the crème-de-la-crème ‘gammon’” 9 out of 10 stars Appaddicts.com! ** Nominated for “best dice game of 2009 in the 2009 Best App Ever Awards hosted by bestappever.com! – – – – – – Backgammon is believed to have started in Persia, eventually finding its way to Britain with the Roman conquest in the 1st century and was played by Emperor Claudius who even had his carriage equipped with a playing board! It became such a gambling mania that it was declared illegal under the Republic. Playing on the history of the game, there are 6 visually pleasing, rich board designs; Egyptian, Roman, Medieval, Victorian, Modern and Classic. We also offer, out of the box, two classic game variations: “Old English” and Nackgammon. “Old English” is the most popular game variation in England. Nackgammon is a more challenging variation designed to add more creativity and skill to the game. With integrated Bluetooth Peer-to-Peer support you can play with your friends over Bluetooth with no network required! You can also play against the computer in either Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulties. Features:

– Play live against opponents worldwide with Game Center!

– Background match-making: search for opponents while you play!

– Single Player Games (with Easy, Medium, Hard or, soon, with our brand-new Expert player)

– Match support! Play to 3, 5, 9 or 15 points with Doubling. Matches use the Crawford Rule

– Move-Assist, highlights available moves

– Unlimited “Undo” in single-player games

– Extensive game statistics

– Designed for iPhone & iPad

