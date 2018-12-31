Survey: These are the 2019 movies that fans are most excited about

When it comes to the movies that fans are already most hyped up to see in 2019, established franchises definitely lead the way.

That’s according to a survey from social movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets that looked at what fans are most looking forward to from Hollywood next year. By and large, there are no surprises here. Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4 are among the films that fans are most excited to see in 2019, which underscores that established franchises are definitely going to lead the way at the box office next year.

According to Atom Tickets, most of the entries on its list of the Top 10 most anticipated movies are tent-pole films with “strong four-quadrant appeal,” meaning they appeal to both males and females, as well as to moviegoers both older and younger than the 25-year-old demographic.

“Despite all the headlines about streaming formats dominating the industry, our survey found that consumers are still very enthusiastic about seeing movies in the theater,” said Atom Tickets chairman and co-founder Matthew Bakal. “In fact, an overwhelming 86% of survey respondents said they are likely to see movies in theaters in 2019. Interestingly, a large majority of consumers — 76% — plan to watch the movies they loved and saw in the theater again at home.”

Without further ado, here are the top 10 overall most anticipated movies for 2019, according to Atom Tickets:

Avengers 4: Endgame Captain Marvel Spider-Man: Far From Home Toy Story 4 The Lion King Star Wars: Episode IX Aladdin X-Men: Dark Phoenix Glass Jumanji Sequel

Breaking down what fans are excited about a little more, these are the actors who fans are most excited to see in 2019, according to Atom Tickets:

Ryan Reynolds Chris Pratt Dwayne Johnson Will Smith Keanu Reeves

Likewise, these are the actresses who moviegoers are most excited to see next year:

Kristen Bell Lupita Nyong’o Brie Larson Beyoncé Zendaya

Finally, these are the actors with breakout movie roles that fans are most excited about: