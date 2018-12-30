Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 30)

The final hours of 2018 have arrived, but as always, when one door closes, another opens… or in the case of Netflix, a bunch of shows and movies leave, while dozens more take their place. This week happens to include the first day of the month, which has become a traditional dumping ground for Netflix, packed with more licensed content than you’ll ever be able to work your way through before another round of content drops next month.
Some of the highlights this week include all three Indiana Jones movies (ok, technically all four), Pan’s Labyrinth, Pulp Fiction, Swingers, The Dark Knight, The Departed, and The Mummy, to name a few. Sadly, we’re also losing Kung Fu Panda, Meet the Parents, The Godfather: Part II, The Iron Giant, and The Shining.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 30th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 30th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Monday, December 31st
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Tuesday, January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
Wednesday, January 2nd
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Friday, January 4th
- And Breathe Normally— NETFLIX FILM
- Call My Agent!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Potro: Unstoppable— NETFLIX FILM
- Lionheart— NETFLIX FILM
Departures
Monday, December 31st
- Troy
Tuesday, January 1st
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
Friday, January 4th
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
