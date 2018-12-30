Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 30)

The final hours of 2018 have arrived, but as always, when one door closes, another opens… or in the case of Netflix, a bunch of shows and movies leave, while dozens more take their place. This week happens to include the first day of the month, which has become a traditional dumping ground for Netflix, packed with more licensed content than you’ll ever be able to work your way through before another round of content drops next month.

Some of the highlights this week include all three Indiana Jones movies (ok, technically all four), Pan’s Labyrinth, Pulp Fiction, Swingers, The Dark Knight, The Departed, and The Mummy, to name a few. Sadly, we’re also losing Kung Fu Panda, Meet the Parents, The Godfather: Part II, The Iron Giant, and The Shining.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 30th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Monday, December 31st

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Tuesday, January 1st

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe



Babel



Black Hawk Down



City of God



COMEDIANS of the world — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe



Godzilla

Happy Feet



Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer



Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



It Takes Two



Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back



Jersey Boys



Mona Lisa Smile



Mr. Bean’s Holiday



Pan’s Labyrinth



Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Pulp Fiction



Swingers



Tears of the Sun



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Dark Knight



The Departed



The Mummy



The Mummy Returns



The Strangers



Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Watchmen



xXx



XXX: State of the Union

Wednesday, January 2nd

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Friday, January 4th

Departures

Monday, December 31st

Troy

Tuesday, January 1st

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure



Blade



Blade II



Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Catwoman



Face/Off



Finding Neverland



Friday Night Lights



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



I Am Ali



Interview with the Vampire



Into the Wild



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Kung Fu Panda



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



Like Water for Chocolate



Love Actually



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Marie Antoinette



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Million Dollar Baby



Monsters vs. Aliens



Mortal Kombat



Rent



Sharknado



Sharknado 2: The Second One



Sharknado 3



Sharknado 5



Sharknado: The 4th Awakens



The 6th Day



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Green Mile



The Iron Giant



The Princess Diaries



The Queen of the Damned



The Reaping



The Shining

Friday, January 4th

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.