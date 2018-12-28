There’s one last roundup for you to enjoy this week that covers the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. We dug through hundreds of apps on sale today to find the six best options, but there’s no telling when these freebies will end so grab them now while you still can. And if you want to check out even more premium apps available for free, there are still some left in yesterday’s post.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR

Normally $4.99.

■■■ #Rank 1 Business app in 35 Countries ■■■

■■■ #Rank 5 Business app in 85 Countries ■■■

AVR is the best voice recording application with a cool interface and perfect functionality for business people, reporters, tutors, audio experts, sound engineers, school personnel, university students and those who need to manage voice memos. Support for Apple Watch & Widget

Available on both iPhone and iPad. ■ Main functions

– Direct recording MP3, WAV, M4A audio format

– High quality audio recording

– Unlimited recording time

– Background recording (you can use other apps while recording & secret recording is possible)

– Wave display for recording status

– Various audio quality options (11,025KHz, 22,050KHz, 44,100KHz,48,000KHz)

– Mono/stereo recording

– Records playable in various media

– Restart voice recordings after phone call pause (Up to 3 minutes recording pause)

– Add description to voice records

– Fast and easy to use

– Display recording file size

– Safe stop for low battery and storage space

– Bluetooth support

– Supported audio formats (MP3,WAV,M4A,M4R)

– 5 microphone designs. (Professional,Classic,Studio,Studio Pro)

– App colour Themes (Dark / Light)

– Added music library import function

– Create a ringtone

– File creation function with noise reduction

– Sorting file function

– Earphone remote control playback

– Waveform pinch to zoom , Swipe to scroll ,Tap to set cursor ■ Powerful file Sharing & Management

– Transfer files using iTunes

– iCloud Drive , Dropbox , Box , GoogleDrive , OneDrive , SoundCloud

– Email

– AirDrop

– Wi-Fi file management (upload,download,edit…)

– File sharing / send files in another app “Open in” ■ Folder management

You can create folders to save and control files

Creating/editing/deleting/changing/moving ■ Repeated, slow or fast play

You play repeatedly, slow or fast.

Replay,Rewind,Forward / 0.1x ~ Play

Fine-tune the playback speed ■ Trim&cut audio records

You can trim&cut the voice records as you want.

You can use the left/right pointers to trim&cut the voice records and save it (mp3,wav,m4a,m4r) ■ Audio visualisation

Voice records are visualised so that you can easily identify voice sections

Sound visualization ■ Sound tag

You can play immediately by adding several tags to one audio file at selected time

Play at the location of tag ■ Sound file combination

You can create one new file out of several audio file.

Create a file by setting play sequence of several files ■ Noise Reduction

Noise Reduction can reduce constant background sounds

CITY REAL ESTATE TYCOON

Normally $0.99.

City Real Estate Tycoon is a sim game, you have accumulated some money, ready to enter the real estate. There are a lot of open space in the city waiting for you to develop, the city’s housing prices will be affected by you, come and start your real estate giants journey. 【FEATURES】

· From the edge of the city to the center of the city, you can build the building you want.

· How to build your building, how much investment, what is the name, It’s all up to you.

· The price is up to you, the price of the city will be influenced by you.

· Even if the game is closed, your building will continue be built and sold.

· Dig Bitcoin, spell it out, make a speech, and you simply earn “pocket money” with just a finger click.

· Your son wants to be a successful investor, will you agree to sponsor him?

· A large number of outstanding talents waiting for your interview, forminh a good team will help you make rapid development.

· Compared with the global players, who will make more money, who is the real estate industry first.

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator

Normally $0.99.

DayCalc is an easy to use, beautifully packaged calculator and Unit Converter, includes both a standard and scientific calculator, best calculator for your iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch! Calculator:

* Live voice calculator

* Add notes to history of your calculations, and you can share

* Choose between a basic calculator or scientific calculator with more than 30 scientific operations

* Use both calculators in portrait or landscape mode (both iPhone and iPad), and split screen support for iPad

* Auto adjust height of the history list, no matter how long the calculation process can be displayed in full

* Full watchOS 3 and later support

* Support iOS 9 and later spotlight search Unit Converter:

* Over 600+ units in 20 categories.

* Allows you to add your own unit data, make your own unit converter that meets all your requirements.

* Support more than 150 kinds of currency, conversion exchange rate automatic updates

* The simplest way to create and use favorite lists.

* Add the constant value of your frequently used, it can easily and quickly reused.

* Flexible search feature that lets you quickly find what you want the unit and automatically saves your search history. Basic functions:

* 40+ beautiful themes for you to choose

* View and edit a history of your calculations on the History Panel

* Multiple Button sounds, and button sound is mutable

FastRepost-Quick Repost Photos&Videos for Instagram

Normally $2.99.

Quick RESPOT PHOTOS & VIDEOS TO INSTAGRAM.

No longer need to capture screenshots of photos to repost it. FEATURES:

* Browe phots and videos via Nature,Boys,Girls,Sports and so on.

* Repost any photos and videos to Instagram, such as your feed, your likes or popular media.

* Add or remove watermark of the photos to be reposted.

* Adjust the position of watermark to any side of the photo.

* Change the background of the watermark, dark or light.

* Search your friends on Instagram or search hashtags of photos and videos.

* LIKE photos and videos.

* Universal version for all of your iDevices and save your money.

Locker Pro – Password Manager

Normally $1.99.

Too many passwords to remember? Still, use the same password for each site? Locker – the safest and most convenient private information manager, provide a whole new way of protecting your personal information. — FEATURES — – Support import and export, easy to manage your passwords.

– Support gesture and fingerprint, login faster.

– Customize color and icon for the record.

– High strength encryption to ensure your data is safe.

– Support text, voice, hand drawing and photo.

– Powerful association features, allowing you to quickly enter data.

– Support for iCloud backup and iCloud restore. Even for changing phone or the phone had lost, it can quickly recover data.

– Data destruct feature, after the wrong password more than setting times, the data will be destroyed — SECURITY — Through Apple’s security mechanism scrutinized and iOS security systems, all private data can be only stored in user’s devices or iCloud by encrypted. Nobody, including developers, is able to get private data and master password. It can be assured that the encrypted private data cannot be hacked. — LOCKER — Nowadays, everyone accesses the website with account and password. It is dangerous when you use the same username and password. Once it had been stolen, other website’s information is at a risk of leakage. On the other hand, when you use different and complex passwords, it is very hard to remember all of them. So, YOU NEED LOCKER!

Locker is a safe and convenient password manager.

It is easy to use, fast import and input.

It can manage text, hand-painted pictures, and sound recordings.

It is very safe, even if the developers can not break the user’s data.

