You can finally stream ‘Infinity War’ on Netflix while you wait for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

We have exactly four months to go until April 26th when Avengers: Endgame will finally be released, but forget all about Avengers 4 trailers, teasers, and spoilers for a moment. Avengers: Infinity War, which has been available on Blu-ray for a few months, can be finally streamed on Netflix beginning right now. That means you can rewatch it as many times as you want before Endgame arrives in 2019.

Netflix’s description of the film focuses on the battle between superheroes and Thanos, depicting the latter as an “intergalactic sociopath.”

Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.

If you somehow failed to see Infinity War in theaters, on Blu-ray or on HBO by now, you absolutely need to stream it on Netflix. Even if you’ve never seen a Marvel film before this one. Seriously, it’s that good.

Infinity War represents the first episode of a two-part epic culmination of Marvel’s first 10 years of MCU stories. Everything that happened in all the other Marvel franchises over the past decade concludes with Infinity War and Endgame. Our favorite heroes have met their toughest rival yet, Thanos, who managed to wipe out half of all living creatures in the universe, including half of the Earth’s population. Endgame will show us the one scenario where our favorite heroes prevail, although some of our most beloved characters might have to make sacrifices to get that elusive win, and their own lives may be on the table.

Of course, the best way to watch Infinity War for the first time is to wait until you’ve seen all the other Marvel films that preceded it. Only then will you be able to truly experience the heartbreak that comes with that great cliffhanger at the end.

The first trailer for the sequel, Endgame, is available here. Two other hotly anticipated Marvel movies will launch next year as well, including Captain Marvel on March 8th right before Endgame, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, the movie that will kick off the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

