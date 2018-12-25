Today is Christmas Day, which inevitably means a few things for many families across the United States and around the world. It means family get togethers, presents, and plenty of overeating. It also means that once the festivities finally wind down, people need to relax and decompress a bit. If there’s a better way to decompress than by plopping down on a couch or in bed and watching some movies or shows on Netflix, we don’t know what it is.

Netflix is great on its own. As we’ve discussed several times before here on the site, it’s one of a small number of paid subscription services that people are all too happy to pay for. In fact, surveys regularly show that most Netflix subscribers would be willing to pay even more for Netflix than they’re paying now. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering how great the service has become, and it’s obviously the only place to watch all of Netflix’s fantastic award-winning original content. But as great as Netflix is on its own, there’s always room for improvement.

If you watch Netflix on a computer, the odds are pretty good that you’re watching it in Google’s Chrome browser. After all, Chrome’s share of the web browser market is now over 65% globally, according to market research firm Net Applications. And if you do watch Netflix in Chrome, there’s one Chrome browser extension in particular that you really should be using.

It’s called Never Ending Netflix, and it was made by app developer Jonluca De Caro. Available for free in Google’s Chrome Web Store, this nifty browser extension improves the Netflix viewing experience in seven key ways. Here’s the description from the Chrome Web Store page:

Automatically play next episode, skip title sequences, skip “Are you still watching?” prompts, and search over 3000 genres! NEN is a chrome extension that improves the Netflix experience for power users. It’s features include: * Automatically skip intros

* Automatically play the next episode OR always watch the credits!

* Skip the popups that ask if you’re “Still here?” after 8 hours

* Search over 3000 genres from the options page!

* Disable auto play of shows on the home page

So to recap, a single free Chrome extension lets you skip title sequences, automatically play next episodes, skip credits, eliminate the annoying “are you still watching?” prompt, hide downvoted content, and search all of Netflix’s hidden genres. On top of all that, Never Ending Netflix also fixes the most annoying thing about Netflix’s interface: It lets you stop those horrible previews from auto-playing while you browse.

Never Ending Netflix is a free download from the Chrome Web Store — definitely check it out.